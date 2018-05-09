Eagles to sign running back Matt Jones, source says

What's next on Fletcher Cox's checklist with the Eagles? | Early Birds

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

Redskins’ Matt Jones picks up a 1st down as Eagles’ defenders give chase late in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Eagles lose 27-20 to the Washington Redskins at FedEx Field in Landover, MD on October 16, 2016. DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer

The Eagles are going to sign former Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts running back Matt Jones, a league source said Wednesday.

The team has not yet announced the signing. The NFL Network first reported the news.

Jones, 25, was a 2015 third-round pick out of Florida. He spent last season with the Colts, playing five games while shuffling between their practice squad and active roster. He opened the 2016 season as Washington’s starting running back, averaging 4.6 yards per carry and rushing for 460 yards in seven games before injuring his knee and losing his starting job. As a rookie in 2015, Jones ran for 490 yards and averaged 3.4 yards per carry, and also caught 19 passes for 304 yards. His problem was fumbling; Jones fumbled eight times during his first two seasons, losing six of them.

At 6-foot-2 and 239 pounds, Jones becomes the biggest running back on the Eagles roster. He will join a crowded running-back depth chart that has Jay Ajayi, Darren Sproles, and Corey Clement in the top three. Wendell Smallwood and Donnel Pumphrey are also trying to secure jobs. The Eagles are signing Josh Adams, a former Notre Dame and Central Bucks South standout, as an undrafted rookie, too.