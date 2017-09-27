Eagles-Chargers scouting report | Paul Domowitch

Paul Domowitch is a pro football writer for the Inquirer and Daily News , where he has worked since 1982. He has covered nearly 30 Super Bowls and has been a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the last 15 years.

When the Eagles run the ball

The Eagles (2-1) use a by-committee running attack in which the individual workloads change weekly depending on the opponent, the game plan and the situations. Last week’s season-ending injury to Darren Sproles takes away the Eagles’ most versatile offensive threat and makes life a little easier for opposing defenses, which won’t have to deal with him in space. The Eagles are coming off their best rushing performance of the season (193 yards vs. Giants). LeGarrette Blount, who was brought in to be the short-yardage pounder, had 67 yards on 12 carries. Wendell Smallwood, who had just 8 yards on seven carries in the Eagles’ first two games, rushed for 71 yards on 12 carries vs. the Giants, including four runs of 8-plus yards. The Chargers are 31st in the league in run defense. They’re giving up 4.7 yards per carry and 4.96 on first down. They’ve already allowed 12 double-digit-yard runs, third most in the NFL.

EDGE: Eagles

When the Eagles throw the ball

Carson Wentz already has been sacked 11 times in three games and will be facing one of the league’s fiercest pass rushes Sunday. DEs Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram combined for 18 ½ sacks last season and already have 7 ½ of the defense’s 11 sacks in the first 3 games. The Eagles have converted nearly 50 percent of their third-down opportunities, despite having the fourth-most third-and-8-plus plays (21) in the league. Wentz has been the major reason for that. He’s averaging 8.32 yards per attempt on third down, more than 2 yards per attempt better than last year. TE Zach Ertz has been Wentz’s go-to guy. He has been targeted 28 times and has 21 catches. His 14 first-down receptions are the second most in the league. Wentz’s chemistry with Alshon Jeffery continues to get better. They connected on the big 19-yard completion that set up Jake Elliott’s game-winning FG last weekend. Wentz targeted him eight times vs. the Giants, six on third down.

EDGE: Eagles

When the Chargers run the ball

The Chargers (3-0) are 27th in rushing, averaging just 70.7 yards per game. That’s not all that surprising since they’re averaging just 20.7 rushing attempts. Melvin Gordon, who rushed for 997 yards last season, is averaging just 3.3 per carry. He rushed for 79 yards on 17 carries last week vs. the Chiefs, but injured his knee in the second half. He returned to the game, but had just one more carry (for -1 yards). He will play Sunday. How effective he’ll be remains uncertain. The Chargers have just 11 rushing first downs in three games. They are averaging just 3.2 yards per carry on first down, seventh-lowest average in the league. Aside from the 53-yard TD run they gave up to the Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt, the Eagles have been stout against the run. They’ve allowed just 11 rushing first downs, third fewest in the league among teams that have played three games. They’ve allowed just five runs of 10-plus yards in 53 attempts.

EDGE: Eagles

When the Chargers pass the ball

Philip Rivers is coming off a horrible performance vs. KC. He completed just 20 of 40 passes and threw three INTs. His 37.2 passer rating was his lowest in 10 years. Rivers threw an NFL-high 21 INTs last year and already has four in 112 attempts this season. He’s 32nd in third-down passing with a 20.7 rating (14 for 28, 111 yards, 0 TDs, 3 INTs). Even without No. 1 pick Mike Williams (back injury), Rivers has ample pass-catching talent at his disposal, but isn’t getting the ball to many of those receivers. TE Hudson Henry, the team’s 2016 first-round pick, had eight TD catches as a rookie, but hasn’t caught a pass of any kind since Week 1. Injuries in the secondary have forced the Eagles to play a lot of soft coverage and rely on their pass rush. On top of that, they’ll likely be without DT Fletcher Cox (calf) this week, which is going to significantly impact their ability to pressure Rivers, much like his absence did Sunday in the fourth quarter vs. the Giants.

EDGE: Chargers

Special teams

The loss of Sproles, one of the league’s best punt returners, is a big blow to the Eagles. He averaged a career-high 13.2 yards per return in ‘16. Either WR Torrey Smith, who hadn’t returned a punt since high school before Sunday, or Kenjon Barner, who was signed Tuesday, will handle punt-return duties. Rookie PK Jake Elliott hit a franchise-record 61-yard FG with no time left Sunday to beat the Giants. Nailed a 46-yarder right before that to tie it. P Donnie Jones is 25th in net average (39.2), but opponents have returned just four of his 12 punts for a total of 11 yards. The Chargers are 31st in kickoff coverage (28.8) and 26th in punt coverage (9.9). They are last in NFL in opponent average-drive start on KOs (27.6). The Chargers’ PK, Younghoe Koo, also is a rookie. He beat out the incumbent, Josh Lambo, in the preseason. But he’s 2 for 5 on FG attempts. He missed from 43 and 44 yards and saw a 44-yarder get blocked in Week 1.

EDGE: Eagles

Domowitch’s prediction: Chargers 31, Eagles 20

Key matchups

— Eagles LT Jason Peters and RT Lane Johnson vs. Chargers DEs Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram: Bosa and Ingram are one of the top pass-rush tandems in the league. Peters, who spent last week battling the Giants’ Olivier Vernon, will have his work cut out for him with Ingram, who already has 5 ½ sacks. ADVANTAGE: Chargers

— Eagles TE Zach Ertz v. Chargers S Jahleel Addae: Ertz is second in the league in first-down catches. Addae did a good job the last two weeks vs. the Chiefs’ Travis Kelce and the Dolphins’ Julius Thomas. ADVANTAGE: Eagles

— Eagles CBs Rasul Douglas and Jalen Mills v. Chargers WRs Keenan Allen and Travis Benjamin. Without Ronald Darby, the Eagles are playing a lot of off-coverage and trying to keep receivers in front of them. Benjamin is averaging 17.7 yards per catch. ADVANTAGE: Chargers

Hot and not

Hot

Eagles: PK Jake Elliott. Hit a 46-yard field goal with 51 seconds left to tie the score, then drilled a 61-yarder with no time left to beat the Giants.

Chargers: DE Melvin Ingram: Had three sacks in the Chargers’ loss to Kansas City. His 5 ½ sacks in three games are the second most in the league.

Not

Eagles: CB Jalen Mills. Gave up two fourth-quarter touchdown catches to Odell Beckham Jr., and also was victimized by OBJ on a play that resulted in a pass-interference penalty on safety Malcolm Jenkins.

Chargers: QB Philip Rivers. Threw three interceptions and had his lowest passer rating (37.2) in 10 years in a loss to the Chiefs.

