Eagles, linebacker Paul Worrilow agree to terms

The Eagles have made another move toward strengthening their linebacking corps. A league source confirms they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Delaware linebacker Paul Warrilow, a five-year NFL veteran who spent last seaason with Detroit.
Warrilow, who will turn 28 next month, won a state championship with Wilmington’s Concord High, but eventually walked on at Delaware, where he became one of the program’s most decorated players.
Worrilow, 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons in 2013 and started 43 games for Atlanta over the next three seasons. He became more of a backup/special teamer in 2016, and continued in that role last season for Detroit.
Worrilow won’t necessarily play a lot of defensive snaps for the Eagles, but adding him could make the team more comfortable in parting with linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who carries a $7.6 million cap hit this year and isn’t likely to play a crucial role if Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham are healthy. The Eagles also have signed Corey Nelson, a former Denver linebacker who could be a Kendricks replacement.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.