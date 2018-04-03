Eagles, linebacker Paul Worrilow agree to terms

Jeffrey Lurie says he's awed by expressions of emotion from Eagles fans since Super Bowl

Jeffrey Lurie says he's awed by expressions of emotion from Eagles fans since Super Bowl Mar 27

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie, Doug Pederson like new helmet-first tackling rule, but how will it be called?

Eagles' Jeffrey Lurie, Doug Pederson like new helmet-first tackling rule, but how will it be called? Mar 28

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

Detroit Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow (58) dropping into coverage against the Chicago Bears last December.

The Eagles have made another move toward strengthening their linebacking corps. A league source confirms they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former Delaware linebacker Paul Warrilow, a five-year NFL veteran who spent last seaason with Detroit.

Warrilow, who will turn 28 next month, won a state championship with Wilmington’s Concord High, but eventually walked on at Delaware, where he became one of the program’s most decorated players.

Worrilow, 6-foot-1 and 232 pounds, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons in 2013 and started 43 games for Atlanta over the next three seasons. He became more of a backup/special teamer in 2016, and continued in that role last season for Detroit.

Worrilow won’t necessarily play a lot of defensive snaps for the Eagles, but adding him could make the team more comfortable in parting with linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who carries a $7.6 million cap hit this year and isn’t likely to play a crucial role if Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham are healthy. The Eagles also have signed Corey Nelson, a former Denver linebacker who could be a Kendricks replacement.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.