New Eagle Daryl Worley tased, arrested in South Philly

Daryl Worley, the 23-year-old cornerback the Eagles acquired in a trade from Carolina last week, was raised around Broad Street and Erie Ave. in North Philadelphia, near Temple Hospital.

Eagles cornerback Daryl Worley was tased and arrested early Sunday morning after being found passed out in a car, which contained a gun, near the team’s South Philly practice facility. A source close to the situation confirmed an NFL Network report, which said Worley became combative with police.

The source said team officials are discussing the situation, and that Worley very well might be released.

Worley, 23, starred at Penn Charter High and at the University of West Virginia before being drafted in the third round by the Carolina Panthers in 2016. Observers were surprised when the Eagles were able to get him in exchange for veteran receiver Torrey Smith early this offseason; salary cap concerns made it likely the team would end up releasing Smith eventually. Getting a young, healthy corner with 25 NFL starts for Smith seemed like a coup.

Worley entered a no contest plea and was given a six-month suspended sentence for an altercation with a woman outside a nightclub, when he was in college. Worley said then that he was defending his girlfriend.

An Eagles spokesman said the team is in the process of gathering information about the Sunday incident. The Eagles will begin their offseason conditioning program Monday.

Worley’s agent, Chafie Fields, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.