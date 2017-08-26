Why Eagles QB Carson Wentz's final drive can be a 'blueprint' for the offense

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

The final drive for the Eagles’ starting offense in the preseason revealed how coach Doug Pederson wants it to look in the regular season.

One drive in an exhibition game does not necessarily foretell what’s going to come in the next four months. Sam Bradford can vouch for that. But the Eagles went 93 yards on nine plays in the first quarter of Thursday’s 38-31 win over the Miami Dolphins. They took 3 minutes, 35 seconds off the clock. They rushed five times and passed four times. Four different skill-position players touched the ball, and it could have been even more. They mixed huddling and tempo offense to keep the defense off balance. When they left the field after Carson Wentz’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery, they thought they looked ready for September.

“That’s definitely sort of a blueprint to what you’d like to see during the regular season,” Pederson said.

Pederson especially liked the run-pass balance. The Eagles were guilty of downplaying the run last season, rushing on only 41 percent of the offensive plays. On the 93-yard drive, two rushes netted at least 10-yard gains. Wentz said everything was clicking when they went downfield.

“I thought we were moving the ball well,” Wentz said. “We got into that mock, no huddle-tempo again. … Sometimes when you get into those modes, you are not thinking as much, and you’re just playing. And sometimes that is a really good thing for guys. And when we know we have the talented players that we have on the edges, I think that is a really big part of our offense.”

The no-huddle came later in the drive, and that’s when the offense was most dangerous. They had a stop-and-start offense early in the drive, with hints of promise amid empty plays. Wendell Smallwood rushed for 10 yards, and Jeffery pulled in a 20-yard reception. But there were also two negligible rushes and an incompletion that could have been a turnover – or worse, an injury to Wentz considering how hard he was hit. They even needed a 15-yard facemask penalty to help the extend the drive.

But the last three plays displayed the offense’s capability. Following a LeGarrette Blount rush for no gain, Wentz waved off the huddle. The Eagles went to the line of scrimmage, and Wentz connected with tight end Zach Ertz down the middle for 12 yards. Ertz can become Wentz’s safety blanket this year, a reliable middle-of-the-field target who Wentz can turn to when the targets outside are unappealing.

Wentz did not stop to collect his teammates after the pass to Ertz, instead again rushing the Eagles to the line without a huddle.

“We kind of went tempo. We sped things up, and when we’re able to play fast like that, it puts the defense in a predicament,” Ertz said. “Especially with our offensive line, what they’re able to do not only in the passing game with pass protection but in the run game as well. And then when you’ve got players like the players we have, it puts the defense on their heels, and that’s what were able to do on that drive.”

Wentz also handed the ball to Blount, who sped through the middle of the line while Wentz faked a pass. Blount found the hole and fended off a tackler for a 16-yard gain. Blount appeared to be a plodding rusher in the first two weeks, but he fit running backs coach Duce Staley description of a train going “full steam ahead” on that long rush Thursday.

The tempo offense was working, so why stop? Wentz pointed out the offense was most effective in the second preseason game when it went to no-huddle. And with the defense unable to adjust, Wentz called the play at the line and found Jeffery crossing the field for a 15-yard touchdown. It was a pristine route by Jeffrey and the ideal read and pass by Wentz, who threaded the ball between defenders to thrill a Lincoln Financial Field crowd eager to see Jeffery score. Jeffery handed the touchdown ball to an adoring fan sitting behind the end zone.

Three plays out of the no-huddle offense led to gains of 12, 16, and 15 yards.

“I think the tempo definitely helps with those ‘chunk plays,’ ” Wentz said. “Because the defenses then are usually in their generic looks, their base looks. That’s when players go make plays. To some extent, they have an idea of what we’re doing. We kind of know what they’re doing. It just comes down to players executing.”

The success of the tempo offense begs the question of why the Eagles wouldn’t do it more often. The answer is the 2015 Eagles.

“We’ve been there in the past,” Ertz said, “and it didn’t work out too well for us.”

Ertz said by relying on the no-huddle offense, teams stray from their offensive game plan. It’s best as a tool and not a style of play. That’s how the Eagles will use it in 2017.

“It’ll be something we’ll spice into things,” Ertz said. “When we need to jump start we’ll go to it.”

It was part of a blueprint drive for the Eagles on Thursday. They mixed tempo with a traditional offense. There were run plays and pass plays, huddle and no-huddle, use of running backs, tight ends, and wide receivers, multiple formations and looks to throw off the defense. They trusted Wentz to make decisions, and he found his top weapons. The versatility is what they desired when they invested in help for Wentz during the offseason.

It was the best the offense looked all August. And if it can look like that during the next four months, they might be able to play a fifth month.

