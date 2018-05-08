Eagles to sell single-game tickets on Thursday

If you’re looking for tickets for Eagles games this season, you should make sure you’re by your phone or computer on Thursday morning.
The Eagles will sell single-game tickets for their two preseason home games and eight regular-season home games at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets may be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, with a maximum of four tickets per household.
Here is the Eagles’ 2018 home schedule:
Preseason
Thursday, Aug. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 p.m. NBC10
Thursday, Aug. 30 New York Jets 7 p.m. NBC10
Regular season
Thursday, Sept. 6 Atlanta Falcons 8:20 p.m. NBC
Sunday, Sept. 23 Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX
Sunday, Oct. 7 Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m. FOX*
Sunday, Oct. 21 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX*
Sunday, Nov. 11 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC*
Sunday, Nov. 25 New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX*
Monday, Dec. 3 Washington Redskins 8:15 p.m. ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 23 Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS*
