Eagles to sell single-game tickets on Thursday

The Eagles will sell single-game tickets for their two preseason home games and eight regular-season home games at 10 a.m. Thursday. Tickets may be purchased at www.Ticketmaster.com or by calling Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000, with a maximum of four tickets per household.

Here is the Eagles’ 2018 home schedule:

Preseason

Thursday, Aug. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 p.m. NBC10

Thursday, Aug. 30 New York Jets 7 p.m. NBC10

Regular season

Thursday, Sept. 6 Atlanta Falcons 8:20 p.m. NBC

Sunday, Sept. 23 Indianapolis Colts 1 p.m. FOX

Sunday, Oct. 7 Minnesota Vikings 4:25 p.m. FOX*

Sunday, Oct. 21 Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. FOX*

Sunday, Nov. 11 Dallas Cowboys 8:20 p.m. NBC*

Sunday, Nov. 25 New York Giants 1 p.m. FOX*

Monday, Dec. 3 Washington Redskins 8:15 p.m. ESPN

Sunday, Dec. 23 Houston Texans 1 p.m. CBS*

