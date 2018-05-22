New Eagles linebacker Paul Worrilow leaves field on cart after collision

Eagles' Brandon Graham will miss workouts after ankle surgery May 16

Paul Worrilow talking to the media in April.

Paul Worrilow, a free-agent veteran the Eagles signed this offseason, collided with fellow linebacker Corey Nelson during OTA drills Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex and crumpled to the turf.

Worrliow, 28, stayed down, seemingly in pain, as team orthopedist Peter DeLuca probed his right knee. Teammates then helped Worrilow onto a cart, and he was taken away for treatment.

The Eagles practiced indoors Tuesday because of showers in South Philadelphia, an arrangement coach Doug Pederson conceded would be “snug.”

Worrilow is a self-made player from Wilmington who walked on at Delaware, then became one of the Blue Hens’ all-time greats. He was undrafted in 2013, but signed with the Falcons, and then led them in tackles his first three NFL seasons. He left Atlanta after playing in the Super Bowl LI loss to New England and spent last season with Detroit.

Worrilow isn’t projected as an Eagles starter, but he is expected to provide solid depth to a group that includes Jordan Hicks, who has suffered two serious injuries in three NFL seasons, and Mychal Kendricks, who underwent offseason ankle surgery.