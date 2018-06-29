Eagles' Nigel Bradham suspended one game

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham has been suspended for the 2018 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The suspension is related to Bradham’s July 2016 arrest for assaulting a hotel employee in Miami.

“I would like to apologize to my fans, coaches, teammates and the entire Eagles organization for the 1 game suspension,” Bradham wrote on Twitter. “This stems from a July 2016 incident and the matter is now resolved. I look forward to giving it my all this season and helping the team win another Championship.”

Bradham accepted a deferred prosecution program and the incident, keeping the case out of court.

The suspension will begin leading up to the Thursday, Sept. 6 game and Bradham will be eligible to return on Friday, Sept. 7. He is allowed to participate in all training camp and preseason activities.

“We have been in contact with Nigel and the NFL regarding his suspension,” the Eagles said in a statement. “We respect the league’s decision on this matter and we are disappointed that Nigel put himself in this position. Nigel has taken responsibility and expressed to us through his words and actions that he has learned from his mistake. We will continue to be supportive of him throughout this process.”

The suspension means the Eagles will play without one of their best defensive players. He finished with 88 tackles, one sack, and a career-high eight passes defended.

Bradham, 28, has been a starting linebacker for the Eagles for the past two seasons and signed a five-year, $40-million contract with the Eagles in March.

The Eagles are already thin at linebacker. They’re awaiting the return of Jordan Hicks from a torn Achilles tendon. Hicks is the other starting linebacker and Bradham takes over Hicks’ responsibilities when Hicks is out of the lineup. The Eagles released Mychal Kendricks in May. They also lost Paul Worrilow to a season-ending injury. Nate Gerry, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Joe Walker are the top returning players at linebackers and Corey Nelson and LaRoy Reynolds were veterans added during the offseason. Look for the Eagles to experiment with different linebacker combinations when training camp opens next month.