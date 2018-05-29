Nick Foles denies report that he influenced Eagles' decision to turn down trade

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

Nick Foles denied an NFL Network report that the Eagles turned down a trade that would have sent Foles to the Cleveland Browns after consulting with Foles first.

“The first time I’ve heard about it was when I got text messages asking if it was true, and that was the first time I had heard about it, so it never got to a discussion with me,” Foles said. “And at the end of it, I’m just a player. I don’t decide anything, if it was true or not.”

Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman said in February that the Eagles would discuss any potential move with Foles. The Eagles told Foles this, too. However, no discussion ever took place, according to Foles. And that meant going to the Browns or any other teams.

“There wasn’t any discussions on the trades,” Foles said. “Howie said what he wanted for me. And I just said if it ever comes to a point where you want to have a discussion, if there was something he was interested in, we would sit down and talk about it. But that never came to be. And I’m here and I’m excited to be here.”

Foles reiterated that he did not turn down anything and did not discuss anything with the Eagles about a trade, and that even if he was consulted, it wouldn’t ultimately be his decision.

“At the end of the day, I’m not the GM of the team,” Foles said. “I have a great relationship with Howie to where if something did happen, we could have a discussion. But at the end of the day, he gets to decide. I’m just a player. But I’m a grateful player for being here.”