Undrafted free agents are part of the Eagles' strategy. Joe Douglas thinks they'll be harder to sign after winning the Super Bowl Apr 24

Nick Foles on White House visit: 'Whatever the team decides, I'm going to be with the team' Apr 24

Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles said if the Eagles plan to make a visit to the White House to commemorate their championship, he will be there.

Nick Foles said he will do whatever the organization decides when it comes to a White House visit.

“Whatever the team decides, I’m going to be with the team,” Foles said. “I’ve always said that about this decision. I’m a part of the organization, so whatever the organization decides, I’ll be with the organization.”

Center Jason Kelce and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox declined to address whether they would visit the White House, preferring to answer football-related questions. It’s customary for a Super Bowl-winning to visit the White House. Some notable players, including safety Malcolm Jenkins and defensive end Chris Long, said they would not attend.

The Eagles are in conversations with the White House about a potential visit. The conversations come while The New York Times is reporting that Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called President Donald Trump’s presidency “disastrous,” according to a recording The Times obtained from an NFL meeting with players in October in which Lurie asked not to be quoted.

When a player said it was difficult to trust the owners because they supported President Trump, Lurie reportedly responded: “Another fact I want to throw out there: Many of us have no interest in supporting President Trump. Yes, there are some. There are some players who do, too. But this is not where you brandish a group of people because they own assets in a sport we love, supporting what many of us perceive as, you know, one disastrous presidency.”

The Times reported that Lurie used a vulgarity to emphasize “disastrous” before adding, “don’t quote me.”

The Eagles had no comment about that report. In a statement about the conversations with the White House, a team spokesman said: “We are honored to receive this invitation and view this not only as an opportunity to be recognized for our on-field accomplishments, but also as an opportunity to engage in productive dialogue with the leaders of our country.”

