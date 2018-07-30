Headed to the football Hall of Fame? Here's the Eagles' Super Bowl stuff on display.

Nick Foles running untouched into the end zone on the “Philly Special” play during the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots.

Eagles great Brian Dawkins will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend. If you’re making the trip to Canton, Ohio, to celebrate along with him and the other inductees (except for Terrell Owens), you’ll be able to see some special Eagles artifacts from the team’s Super Bowl LII win.

The Hall shared on social media Monday that nine items from that fateful Feb. 4 night will be displayed as part of an exhibit. They are:

The football Nick Foles caught on the “Philly Special” touchdown play

The visor, shirt, pants and headset coach Doug Pederson wore during the game

The jersey, pants, cleats and helmet Foles wore during the game

We recently received and placed on display, artifacts from the @Eagles #SuperBowlLII victory. Items include the ball caught by QB @NickFoles for a TD in the memorable “Philly Special” trick play & Foles’ game worn jersey in which he won MVP honors. pic.twitter.com/JzN41dueKZ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) July 30, 2018

In addition to the game-worn gear, you could also see in detail the championship ring players received. In case you forgot, the ring — with its 219 diamonds and 17 green sapphires — has a lot of symbolism: the Eagles logo is made of 52 diamonds (to represent the win in Super Bowl LII), and the bezel of the ring features 127 diamonds (the sum of the jersey numbers of Corey Clement, Trey Burton and Foles, the three players at the core of the “Philly Special”).

Not heading to Ohio? Saturday’s ceremony will begin at 8 p.m. and you can watch on the NFL Network and on ESPN.