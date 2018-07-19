NFL suspending national anthem policy to negotiate with NFL Players' Association

Former Giants coach Ben McAdoo: Eagles 'will have a hard time handling success', G-men will win NFC East

The Eagles’ Malcolm Jenkins raises his fist as a form of protest prior to a game vs. the Redskins last year. He is joined by Chris Long (left) and Rodney McLeod.

The NFL has pumped the brakes on its policy requiring players on the field to stand during the national anthem. In a joint statement from the NFL and the NFL Players’ Association, the two sides announced the policy has been suspended while they negotiate.

The move comes hours after the Miami Dolphins announced a team policy that could lead to players being suspended for four games if they protest during the national anthem.

The statement reads:

The NFL and NFLPA, through recent discussions, have been working on a resolution to the anthem issue. In order to allow this constructive dialogue to continue, we have come to a standstill agreement on the NFLPA’s grievance and on the NFL’s anthem policy. No new rules relating to the anthem will be issued or enforced for the next several weeks while these confidential discussions are ongoing.

The NFL and NFLPA reflect the great values of America, which are repeatedly demonstrated by the many players doing extraordinary work in communities across our country to promote equality, fairness and justice.

Our shared focus will remain on finding a solution to the anthem issue through mutual, good faith commitments, outside of litigation.

The NFL implemented this policy in May, and it had been met with backlash from players, including Eagles’ safety Malcolm Jenkins.

