New NFL policy gives players choice: Stand for national anthem, or stay in locker room

Malcolm Jenkins (right) raising his first as a form of protest during the national anthem before a September game against the Giants alongside Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and defensive end Brandon Graham.

After a season marked by controversy over protests during the national anthem, the NFL’s 32 owners have voted unanimously to alter the rules regarding what happens before games, the league announced Wednesday.

Players will be allowed to stay in the locker room instead of standing on the field while the anthem is played or sung. If a player takes the field but does not stand for the anthem, the league will fine the player’s team.

The previous policy, changed in 2009, required players to be on the field for the anthem.

The 32 owners also agreed Wednesday to let individual teams create their own rules regarding the anthem. If a team wants to discipline a player for protesting, it will have the ability to do so.

The Washington Post reports there wasn’t enough support among owners to require players to stand for the anthem, and teams won’t have the authority to force players to take the field.

“It was unfortunate that on-field protests created a false perception among many that thousands of NFL players were unpatriotic,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “This is not and was never the case.”

The NFL Players Association said it was not consulted about the policy change, and will challenge it if it isn’t consistent with the collective bargaining agreement between the players and the league.

“The vote by NFL club CEOs today contradicts the statements made to our player leadership by commissioner Roger Goodell and the chairman of the NFL’s management council John Mara about the principles, values and patriotism of our league,” the union said in a statement.

Discussion about protests during the national anthem took a sharp turn last September, when President Donald J. Trump said during a rally — and reiterated later on Twitter — that NFL players should stand for the anthem, that Goodell should tell them to stand, and that owners should “fire or suspend” them if they don’t.

The following game, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins and wide receivers Torrey Smith and Marcus Johnson raised their fists during the anthem as a form of protest. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie joined his team on the field.

Trump’s reaction to players protesting has led a number of Eagles to say they won’t visit him at the White House when the team is scheduled to celebrate its Super Bowl victory there next month. Coach Doug Pederson said yesterday the team planned to attend the June 5 visit but that he’d let players make the call on whether they’d be there. Jenkins said he won’t participate.

“For me, there’s a lot going on with that administration,” Jenkins said Tuesday. “I don’t think it’s the time to really have any kind of productive and constructive conversations about policy. I definitely want to avoid being used as any kind of a pawn.”

