Paul Domowitch's 2018 NFL mock draft

1. Browns
Sam Darnold, QB, Southern Cal
Browns GM John Dorsey will be taking a QB here. Will it be Darnold or Josh Allen?
2. Giants
Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
If GM Dave Gettleman is sold on Allen, he’s their pick. If he’s not, look for him to grab Saquon Barkley or Quenton Nelson.
3. Jets
Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
Those Karate Kid headbands Mayfield favors are going to be big sellers in North Jersey this fall.
4. Browns
Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State
This is not Trent Richardson. I know they signed Carlos Hyde, but Barkley is a once-in-a-decade back.
5. Broncos
Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
The Broncos need to beef up their line, and Nelson is one of the best interior linemen to come down the pike in several years.
6. Colts
Bradley Chubb, Edge Rusher, North Carolina State
The Colts finished 29th in sacks per pass play last season. Nuff said.
7. Bucs
Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama
In a matchup league, this versatile DB is the ultimate chess piece.
8. Bears
Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
Smith led the SEC in tackles last season. He’d be an ideal fit for Vic Fangio’s 3-4 scheme.
9. 49ers
Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech
Edmunds is big and fast with a huge upside. Can be an off-the-ball LB and rush the passer.
10. Raiders
Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama
He was a dominant run stopper in ‘Bama’s 3-4, but scouts think he’ll flourish as an interior pass rusher in the NFL as well.
11. Dolphins
Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA
Ryan Tannehill has had two ACL tears and can’t really be counted on to stay healthy. Coincidentally, the biggest question with Rosen is his durability.
12. Bills
Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
The Bills almost certainly will attempt to trade up for a QB. If that happens, look for Rosen to wind up in Buffalo.
13. Redskins
Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State
Ward is the best corner in the draft. The only downside with him is he weighs just 183 pounds and could have trouble holding up against the league’s bigger wideouts.
14. Packers
D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland
Jordy Nelson was a cap casualty. Moore, an Imhotep Charter grad who has inside-outside versatility, has been zooming up draft boards.
15. Cardinals
Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia
The Cardinals’ success this season is going to depend on keeping Sam Bradford healthy. Wynn can step in and play from Day 1.
16. Ravens
Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina
There’s a chance they will take QB Lamar Jackson here. If they don’t, getting Joe Flacco a sure-handed underneath target such as Hurst is a good bet.
17. Chargers
Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
Philip Rivers is 36. It’s time to start looking for his successor. Drafting Jackson also would bring some much-wanted attention to LA’s other NFL team.
18. Seahawks
Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa
There’s been a ton of turnover at cornerback in Seattle. Jackson had eight interceptions and led the FBS in passes defended (26).
19. Cowboys
Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama
After releasing Dez Bryant, the Cowboys need help at wide receiver. They signed Allen Hurns, but he has missed 13 games the last two years.
20. Lions
Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State
The Lions lost their two starting OLBs in free agency. Vander Esch is the best cover LB in the draft.
21. Bengals
Marcus Davenport, Edge Rusher, Texas-San Antonio
Davenport is raw, but oozing with power and athleticism. He’d be a nice complement to Carlos Dunlap.
22. Bills
Will Hernandez, G, UTEP
Richie Incognito has called it a career. Whoever is going to be the Bills’ starting QB next season is going to need protection.
23. Patriots
Connor Williams, OT, Texas
With Nate Solder gone, the Patriots need a left tackle. McGlinchey is the cream of the crop, but he’ll be long gone.
24. Panthers
Derwin James, S, Florida State
The Panthers secondary is a mess. James is a versatile safety who can play all over and is an excellent blitzer.
25. Titans
Harold Landry, Edge Rusher, Boston College
New coach Mike Vrabel needs an edge rusher to pair with Derrick Morgan. Landry put up 16 ½ sacks two years ago.
26. Falcons
Taven Bryan, DT, Florida
DT Dontari Poe took a free-agent powder, and Grady Jarrett will be a free agent in ’19. Bryan is an athletic interior lineman who can affect the QB.
27. Saints
Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.
Could Goedert be the next Jimmy Graham? Probably not. But he’d give Drew Brees yet another pass-catching weapon.
28. Steelers
Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama
The Steelers won’t have Ryan Shazier for at least this season. They signed ex-Colt LB Jon Bostic, but Evans would be a good pickup here if he’s still on the board.
29. Jaguars
Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns both are gone. Sutton was college football’s most productive receiver the last three years, catching 195 passes for 3,220 yards and 31 TDs.
30. Vikings
Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville
Xavier Rhodes is the only sure thing the Vikings have at cornerback. The one downside to Alexander is he’s only 5-10.
31. Patriots
Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
A tight end’s a possibility here, but Hughes would be good value. He also is an excellent returner.
32. Eagles
Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
Jay Ajayi is entering his contract year, and there’s a good chance he won’t be re-signed. Michel would be another nice pass-catching weapon for Carson Wentz.
