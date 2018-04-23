Paul Domowitch's 2018 NFL mock draft

Eagles' front office eyeing trade in NFL draft, but are confident there will be a keeper at 32nd pick

Eagles' front office eyeing trade in NFL draft, but are confident there will be a keeper at 32nd pick Apr 19

Joe Douglas, the Eagles' top scout, has climbed the ranks to become one of the NFL's top talent evaluators

Joe Douglas, the Eagles' top scout, has climbed the ranks to become one of the NFL's top talent evaluators Apr 23

Paul Domowitch is a pro football writer for the Inquirer and Daily News , where he has worked since 1982. He has covered nearly 30 Super Bowls and has been a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the last 15 years.

USC quarterback Sam Darnold is the first pick in this mock draft.

1. Browns

Sam Darnold, QB, Southern Cal

Browns GM John Dorsey will be taking a QB here. Will it be Darnold or Josh Allen?

2. Giants

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

If GM Dave Gettleman is sold on Allen, he’s their pick. If he’s not, look for him to grab Saquon Barkley or Quenton Nelson.

3. Jets

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

Those Karate Kid headbands Mayfield favors are going to be big sellers in North Jersey this fall.

4. Browns

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

This is not Trent Richardson. I know they signed Carlos Hyde, but Barkley is a once-in-a-decade back.

5. Broncos

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

The Broncos need to beef up their line, and Nelson is one of the best interior linemen to come down the pike in several years.

6. Colts

Bradley Chubb, Edge Rusher, North Carolina State

The Colts finished 29th in sacks per pass play last season. Nuff said.

7. Bucs

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S, Alabama

In a matchup league, this versatile DB is the ultimate chess piece.

8. Bears

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Smith led the SEC in tackles last season. He’d be an ideal fit for Vic Fangio’s 3-4 scheme.

9. 49ers

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Edmunds is big and fast with a huge upside. Can be an off-the-ball LB and rush the passer.

10. Raiders

Da’Ron Payne, DT, Alabama

He was a dominant run stopper in ‘Bama’s 3-4, but scouts think he’ll flourish as an interior pass rusher in the NFL as well.

11. Dolphins

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

Ryan Tannehill has had two ACL tears and can’t really be counted on to stay healthy. Coincidentally, the biggest question with Rosen is his durability.

12. Bills

Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame

The Bills almost certainly will attempt to trade up for a QB. If that happens, look for Rosen to wind up in Buffalo.

13. Redskins

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

Ward is the best corner in the draft. The only downside with him is he weighs just 183 pounds and could have trouble holding up against the league’s bigger wideouts.

14. Packers

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Jordy Nelson was a cap casualty. Moore, an Imhotep Charter grad who has inside-outside versatility, has been zooming up draft boards.

15. Cardinals

Isaiah Wynn, G, Georgia

The Cardinals’ success this season is going to depend on keeping Sam Bradford healthy. Wynn can step in and play from Day 1.

16. Ravens

Hayden Hurst, TE, South Carolina

There’s a chance they will take QB Lamar Jackson here. If they don’t, getting Joe Flacco a sure-handed underneath target such as Hurst is a good bet.

17. Chargers

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

Philip Rivers is 36. It’s time to start looking for his successor. Drafting Jackson also would bring some much-wanted attention to LA’s other NFL team.

18. Seahawks

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

There’s been a ton of turnover at cornerback in Seattle. Jackson had eight interceptions and led the FBS in passes defended (26).

19. Cowboys

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

After releasing Dez Bryant, the Cowboys need help at wide receiver. They signed Allen Hurns, but he has missed 13 games the last two years.

20. Lions

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

The Lions lost their two starting OLBs in free agency. Vander Esch is the best cover LB in the draft.

21. Bengals

Marcus Davenport, Edge Rusher, Texas-San Antonio

Davenport is raw, but oozing with power and athleticism. He’d be a nice complement to Carlos Dunlap.

22. Bills

Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

Richie Incognito has called it a career. Whoever is going to be the Bills’ starting QB next season is going to need protection.

23. Patriots

Connor Williams, OT, Texas

With Nate Solder gone, the Patriots need a left tackle. McGlinchey is the cream of the crop, but he’ll be long gone.

24. Panthers

Derwin James, S, Florida State

The Panthers secondary is a mess. James is a versatile safety who can play all over and is an excellent blitzer.

25. Titans

Harold Landry, Edge Rusher, Boston College

New coach Mike Vrabel needs an edge rusher to pair with Derrick Morgan. Landry put up 16 ½ sacks two years ago.

26. Falcons

Taven Bryan, DT, Florida

DT Dontari Poe took a free-agent powder, and Grady Jarrett will be a free agent in ’19. Bryan is an athletic interior lineman who can affect the QB.

27. Saints

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota St.

Could Goedert be the next Jimmy Graham? Probably not. But he’d give Drew Brees yet another pass-catching weapon.

28. Steelers

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

The Steelers won’t have Ryan Shazier for at least this season. They signed ex-Colt LB Jon Bostic, but Evans would be a good pickup here if he’s still on the board.

29. Jaguars

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns both are gone. Sutton was college football’s most productive receiver the last three years, catching 195 passes for 3,220 yards and 31 TDs.

30. Vikings

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

Xavier Rhodes is the only sure thing the Vikings have at cornerback. The one downside to Alexander is he’s only 5-10.

31. Patriots

Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida

A tight end’s a possibility here, but Hughes would be good value. He also is an excellent returner.

32. Eagles

Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

Jay Ajayi is entering his contract year, and there’s a good chance he won’t be re-signed. Michel would be another nice pass-catching weapon for Carson Wentz.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.