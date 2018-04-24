NFL draft: Ranking the top 50 players | Paul Domowitch

Paul Domowitch is a pro football writer for the Inquirer and Daily News , where he has worked since 1982. He has covered nearly 30 Super Bowls and has been a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the last 15 years.

Round 1 of the NFL draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. The Eagles have only six picks through the draft’s seven rounds – the highest being 32nd overall.

Who are the best prospects this year? Here is a look at my top 50 players:

50. Kolton Miller • OT, UCLA

6-8 | 309 | Arms: 34 1/8 inches | Hands: 10 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.91 seconds | VJ: 31 ½ inches | BP: 24 reps

In a nutshell: Miller started all 13 games at left tackle for the Bruins last season. He has impressive size, speed and strength, but needs to improve his technique. He played a starring role in both of Josh Rosen’s 2017 concussions. The 1.67-second 10-yard split he ran at the combine was the fastest by an offensive lineman since 2006, but he still often struggled with faster edge-rushers on the field.

49. Kerryon Johnson • RB, Auburn

5-11 | 213 | Arms: 32 ½ inches | Hands: 9 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.52 seconds | VJ: 40 inches | BP: 11 reps

In a nutshell: Johnson led the SEC in rushing (1,391 yards) and had the second-most rushing TDs (18) last season. He’s a patient runner who allows blocks to develop and was a workhorse at Auburn, averaging 25.8 touches per game last year. He’s also a good receiver but has only average speed and a too-erect running style.

48. Nate Shepherd • DT, Fort Hays St.

6-4 | 315 | Arms: 32 3/8 inches | Hands: 10 1/8 inches

40 time: 5.09 seconds | VJ: 31 inches, BP: N/A

In a nutshell: Shepherd is a big, broad-shouldered Canadian who played a year of college ball in his home country, left school for two years, then walked on at Division-II Fort Hays State, where he ended up being a three-year starter. He has a good combination of size and movement skills with impressive upper-body power. He’s also an older player: he’ll turn 25 in October.

47. Sam Hubbard • Edge rusher, Ohio State

6-5 | 270 | Arms: 33 1/8 inches | Hands: 10 inches

40 time: 4.89 seconds | VJ: 35 inches | BP: N/A

In a nutshell: Hubbard had seven sacks for the Buckeyes last season. His size appeals to both 3-4 and 4-3 teams and gives him position versatility. He ran a 4.89 forty at his Pro Day. He’s not a quick-twitch rusher, but he’s a smart player with good instincts. He has a limited pass-rush repertoire that he’s going to need to expand, but personnel people feel he has a lot of potential.

46. Frank Ragnow • C, Arkansas

6-5 | 312 | Arms: 33 1/8 inches | Hands: 9 3/8 inches

40 time: 5.01 seconds | VJ: 33 ½ inches | BP: 26 reps

In a nutshell: Ragnow started 33 games at guard and center at Arkansas before suffering torn ligaments in his left ankle and missing the last five games of last season. He’s projected as a center by NFL teams. He was invited to the Senior Bowl, but was still recovering from the injury. He did work out at the Razorbacks’ Pro Day, but the injury still could cause him to fall a few spots.

45. Mason Rudolph • QB, Oklahoma St.

6-5 | 235 | Arms: 32 3/8 inches | Hands: 9 1/8 inches

40 time: 4.90 | VJ: 28 ½ inches

In a nutshell: Rudolph threw for an FBS-high 4,904 yards last season. The year before, he averaged just one interception every 72.1 attempts. He has adequate arm strength and a fairly accurate arm, with a good touch on the deep ball. But he has a tendency to lock on to a receiver, which usually results in him holding on to the ball too long. He isn’t a play-extender and will face a big adjustment going from the offense at Oklahoma State to an NFL one.

44. Rasheem Green • DT, Southern Cal

6-4 | 275 | Arms: 33 ¾ inches | Hands: 9 7/8 inches

40 time: 4.73 seconds | VJ: 32 ½ inches | BP: 23 reps

In a nutshell: Green was a two-year starter at USC. He had 16 sacks in 2016-17 as a defensive end in the Trojans’ 3-4 scheme. His long arms, outstanding body control and quickness make him an intriguing talent, but he doesn’t always play up to his potential. He has average point-of-attack strength and isn’t “football smart” as far as awareness and recognition.

43. Mike Gesicki • TE, Penn State

6-5 | 247 | Arms: 34 1/8 inches | Hands: 10 ¼ inches

40 time: 4.54 seconds | VJ: 41 ½ inches | BP: 22 reps

In a nutshell: Gesicki had a team-high 57 catches and tied for a team-high 9 TDs for the Nittany Lions last year. He lit it up at the combine, running a 4.54 forty and jumping 41 ½ inches. His leaping ability and long arms help him high-point balls against defenders. He’s good at finding holes in zone coverage, but isn’t a very good blocker and doesn’t have the frame to put on much more weight.

42. Courtland Sutton • WR, SMU

6-3 | 218 | Arms: 32 3/8 inches | Hands: 9 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.54 seconds | VJ: 35 ½ inches | BP: 18 reps

In a nutshell: A three-year starter who finished his college career with 195 catches for 3,220 yards and 31 TDs, Sutton is tall with a muscular frame and excellent leaping ability. He played in a screen-heavy spread offense at SMU and will need time to get acclimated to a much more complex NFL offense.

41. Harrison Phillips • DT, Stanford

6-3 | 307 | Arms: 33 7/8 inches | Hands: 10 3/8 inches

40 time: 5.21 seconds | VJ: 32 inches | BP: 42 reps

In a nutshell: Phillips played nose tackle in Stanford’s 3-4 scheme, which usually isn’t a “stat” position, but he finished with a team-high 103 tackles – 17 for loss – and 7 ½ sacks last year. He has a powerful frame that includes long arms and huge vice-grip hands. He has a great understanding of leverage due to his wrestling background.

40. Isaiah Oliver • CB, Colorado

6-0 | 201 | Arms: 33 ½ inches | Hands: 9 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.50 seconds | VJ: N/A | BP: N/A

In a nutshell: Oliver was a one-year starter at Colorado, playing behind Chidobe Awuzie and Ahkello Witherspoon his first two years. He’s not the fastest corner in the world, but has the height, weight and athleticism to be a solid press corner. Opposing quarterbacks had a 41.3 completion percentage when they targeted him. He was also a track decathlete.

39. Nick Chubb • RB, Georgia

5-11 | 227 | Arms: 32 inches | Hands: 9 5/8 inches

40 time: 4.52 seconds | VJ: 38 ½ inches | BP: 29 reps

In a nutshell: Chubb averaged 6.3 yards per carry during his career at Georgia. He rushed for 1,547 yards as a freshman in 2014, then suffered a serious injury – he tore three of the four ligaments (all but the ACL) in his knee – the next season. He has great balance and lower-body strength, and is a physical runner who doesn’t go down easily. Chubb didn’t have any fumbles last season.

38. Ronnie Harrison • S, Alabama

6-2 | 207 | Arms: 33 1/8 inches | Hands: 9 ½ inches

40 time: 4.58 seconds | VJ: 34 inches | BP: N/A

In a nutshell: Harrison started 30 games for Nick Saban and was one of Alabama’s most productive defensive players. He’s a big hitter and a reliable tackler in the open field. He has good range, but he’s not a center fielder and has limited change of direction skills. Harrison is better suited for an in-the-box strong safety role.

37. Billy Price • C, Ohio State

6-4 | 305 | Arms: 32 inches | Hands: 9 ¾ inches

40 time: N/A | VJ: N/A | BP: N/A

In a nutshell: Price’s 55 starts for the Buckeyes are tied for the most in school history. He started 25 times at left guard, 16 at right guard and 14 at center. Price underwent surgery after suffering a partially torn left pectoral muscle at the combine. Assuming he is ready to play by training camp, he should be a day one starter at either guard or center.

36. Harold Landry • Edge rusher, Boston College

6-2 | 252 | Arms: 32 7/8 inches | Hands: 9 3/8 inches

40 time: 4.64 seconds | VJ: 36 inches | BP: 24 reps

In a nutshell: Landry had an FBS-high 16 ½ sacks as a junior in 2016. He returned to school and battled through injuries as a senior, missing the last five games with an ankle injury that also forced him to miss the Senior Bowl. He has a lightning-quick first step and excellent zero-to-60 acceleration. But he’s marginal run-defender who will need to get stronger.

35. Dallas Goedert • TE, South Dakota State

6-5 | 255 | Arms: 34 inches | Hands: 10 inches

40 time: N/A | VJ: 35 inches | BP: 23 reps

In a nutshell: Goedert’s 164 catches and 2,404 receiving yards the past two years were the most by any Division I tight end. He has soft hands and a quick release off the line. He didn’t run at the combine or his Pro Day because of hamstring injury, but speed isn’t a concern with him. He wasn’t asked to block a lot in South Dakota State’s spread offense and has some work to do in that department.

34. Sony Michel • RB, Georgia

5-10 | 214 | Arms: 31 ¼ inches | Hands: 9 1/8 inches

40 time: 4.54 seconds | VJ: 35 inches | BP: 23 reps

In a nutshell: Michel rotated at running back with No. 39 Nick Chubb, averaging just 11.8 rush attempts per game the last two seasons. He’s a hard-nosed runner who can get north-south quickly and rarely goes down from initial contact, as well as an outstanding pass-protector and receiver. He actually practiced with the receivers as a senior.

33. Hayden Hurst • TE, South Carolina

6-4 | 250 | Arms: 32 ¾ inches | Hands: 9 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.67 seconds | VJ: 32 inches | BP: 16 reps

In a nutshell: Hurst is a former baseball player built out of the Zach Ertz mold, though he’s a little faster than Ertz was coming out of college. He’s athletic and has strong, dependable hands – he had just one drop the last three years. Hurst managed 19 catches of 20-plus yards the last two years and is a decent on-the-move blocker.

32. Calvin Ridley • WR, Alabama

6-0 | 189 | Arms: 31 5/8 inches | Hands: 9 1/8 inches

40 time: 4.43 seconds | VJ: 31 inches | BP: 15 reps

In a nutshell: Ridley had 224 receptions and 19 touchdowns at Alabama – and nine of those 19 TDs were catches for 30 or more yards. He’s an excellent route runner who can create his own separation, and has great hands and body control. Ridley is nearly impossible to stop on slant routes. But he doesn’t have ideal bulk for the position and needs to get stronger to help him deal with press coverage.

31. Ronald Jones • RB, Southern Cal

5-11 | 205 | Arms: 31 1/8 inches | Hands: 8 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.48 seconds | VJ: 36 ½ inches | BP: N/A

In a nutshell: Jones was the first USC back to record back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons since LenDale White in 2004-05. He averaged 6.1 yards per carry for the Trojans with just 32 receptions. He doesn’t have the ideal NFL running back build, but plays fast and does good job of converting speed to power.

30. Connor Williams • OT, Texas

6-5 | 296 | Arms: 33 inches | Hands: 10 ½ inches

40 time: 5.05 seconds | VJ: 34 inches | BP: 26 reps

In a nutshell: Williams played in just five games last year because of a knee injury. He played in three different blocking schemes at Texas, and adapted well to all of them. He has above-average athleticism, but is not an overpowering player. He’s not a road-grader and needs to improve his lower-body strength.

29. Lamar Jackson • QB, Louisville

6-2 | 216 | Arms: 33 1/8 inches | Hands: 9 ½ inches

40-time: N/A | VJ: N/A

In a nutshell: Jackson is the most athletic QB to come down the pike since Michael Vick. He’s a dynamic playmaker with excellent arm strength. He had 61 runs of 10 yards or more last year, but isn’t a one-read-and-run guy. Even when scrambling, he keeps his eyes downfield. But he needs to improve as a passer: he had a sub-60-percent career completion rate at Louisville.

28. Taven Bryan • DT, Florida

6-5 | 291 | Arms: 32 ¾ inches | Hands: 9 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.98 seconds | VJ: 35 inches | BP: 30 reps

In a nutshell: Bryan, a one-year starter for the Gators, is strong with explosive hands. He had just four sacks last year and only 5 ½ in his career, raising questions about his production vs. his ability. He’s still a project as both a pass-rusher and run-defender, but has impressive athleticism and a solid work ethic.

27. Will Hernandez • G, UTEP

6-2 | 327 | Arms: 32 inches | Hands: 9 7/8 inches

40 time: 5.14 seconds | VJ: 24 | BP: 37 reps

In a nutshell: Hernandez started 49 games at left guard at UTEP and improved his stock at Senior Bowl with a good week of workouts. He benched 225 pounds 37 times at the combine. He has short arms and occasionally gets too high in his pass sets, but will appeal to teams that use a man-to-man blocking scheme. He has a nasty edge to him.

26. Maurice Hurst • DT, Michigan

6-1 | 292 | Arms: 32 inches | Hands: 9 ½ inches

40 time: 4.95 seconds | VJ: 31 inches | BP: 29 reps

In a nutshell: Hurst was red-flagged at the combine with a potentially serious heart condition, but has since been cleared by cardiologists to play. It’s uncertain how that will impact his draft status. He’s lined up all over, but mostly at nose tackle. A one-year starter at Michigan, he has excellent quickness.

25. D.J. Moore • WR, Maryland

6-0 | 210 | Arms: 31 5/8 inches | Hands: 9 inches

40 time: 4.42 seconds | VJ: 39 ½ inches | BP: 15 reps

In a nutshell: Moore played with four different quarterbacks last year and still caught 80 passes for 1,033 yards and 8 TDs. He reminds some scouts of Golden Tate. Most NFL teams envision him as a slot receiver, but he can also play outside. He has excellent yards-after-catch skills, but isn’t a polished route-runner. He has above-average functional strength and can break tackles, in addition to being an outstanding blocker. Moore plays with an edge.

24. Rashaan Evans • LB, Alabama

6-2 | 232 | Arms: 32 ¼ inches | Hands: 10 inches

40 time: N/A | VJ: 30 inches | BP: N/A

In a nutshell: Evans declined an invitation to the Senior Bowl and sat out Alabama’s Pro Day because of a groin injury. He’s talented, but often overaggressive, and needs to work on becoming more disciplined and improving his tackling technique. His history of groin injuries is a concern to NFL teams.

23. Derrius Guice • RB, LSU

5-10 | 224 | Arms: 30 ¾ inches | Hands: 9 inches

40 time: 4.49 seconds | VJ: 31 ½ inches | BP: 15 reps

In a nutshell: Guice injured his knee in the 2017 preseason but still started 11 games and rushed for 1,251 yards. He has an angry, straight-line running style with good forward lean. His cutting ability isn’t in the same area code as Saquon Barkley’s, plus he caught just 32 passes at LSU.

22. Mike Hughes • CB, Central Florida

5-10 | 189 | Arms: 30 7/8 inches | Hands: 8 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.53 seconds | VJ: 35 ½ inches | BP: 20 reps

In a nutshell: A JUCO transfer who had four interceptions and 15 passes defended last year, Hughes is a good press-cover corner but struggles in off-coverage. He has short arms and small hands. He has value on special teams as a returner: he averaged 16.6 yards on punt returns and 31.8 yards on kickoff returns.

21. Josh Jackson • CB, Iowa

6-0 | 196 | Arms: 31 1/8 inches | Hands: 9 3/8 inches

40 time: 4.48 seconds | VJ: 40 inches | BP: 18 reps

In a nutshell: Jackson was only a one-year starter at Iowa, but it was a productive one. He had eight interceptions and an FBS-high 26 passes defended in 2017. He jumped 40 inches at the combine. Jackson finds the ball quickly and has excellent ball skills, but he’s not a very good tackler and needs to add muscle to his lean frame.

20. James Daniels • C, Iowa

6-3 | 306 | Arms: 33 ¾ inches | Hands: 9 ½ inches

40 time: N/A | VJ: 30 ½ inches | BP: 21 reps

In a nutshell: Daniels is an excellent interior blocker with a high football IQ. He has tremendous athleticism and rock-solid technique, and rarely gets caught out of position. He’s also young: he doesn’t turn 21 until September. He needs to hit the weight room hard when he gets to the NFL, and continue to build up his frame and get stronger.

19. Isaiah Wynn • G, Georgia

6-3 | 313 | Arms: 33 3/8 inches | Hands: 8 ½ inches

40 time: N/A | VJ: N/A | BP: N/A

In a nutshell: Wynn was a three-year starter at Georgia, playing both guard and tackle. He spent his senior season at LT, but is projected as an inside guy in the NFL. He doesn’t have elite size, but still is able to generate power in the run game. His inside-outside versatility is appealing.

18. Leighton Vander Esch • LB, Boise State

6-4 | 256 | Arms: 33 7/8 inches | Hands: 9 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.65 seconds | VJ: 39 ½ inches | BP: 20 reps

In a nutshell: Despite his size, Vander Esch is more finesse than physical. He lit up the combine, running a 4.65 forty and jumping nearly 40 inches. Draft analyst Mike Mayock called him the best zone-drop LB in the draft. He was a one-year starter at Boise, where he had 141 tackles, four sacks and three interceptions in 2017.

17. Jaire Alexander • CB, Louisville

5-10 | 196 | Arms: 31 1/8 inches | Hands: 9 ½ inches

40 time: 4.38 seconds | VJ: 35 | BP: 14 reps

In a nutshell: Alexander is a tough, physical player, but his size is going to put him at a disadvantage against the league’s bigger receivers. He played in just six games last year because of injuries. He’s an excellent punt returner with a rare double-cut ability.

16. Vita Vea • DT, Washington

6-4 | 347 | Arms: 32 5/8 inches | Hands: 10 inches

40 time: 5.10 reps | VJ: N/A | BP: 41reps

In a nutshell: Vea has good movement for a player his size, but scouts have questions about how much of a pass-rush threat he can be. He had just 3 ½ sacks in 13 starts last year. But he’s as strong as an ox: he benched 225 pounds 41 times at the combine. He has surprisingly good pursuit speed for a big guy and earned Pac-12 defensive player of the year honors in 2017.

15. Da’Ron Payne • DT, Alabama

6-2 | 311 | Arms: 33 inches | Hands: 9 3/8 inches

40 time: 4.90 seconds | VJ: 28 ½ inches | BP: 27 reps

In a nutshell: Payne has an impressive blend of athleticism and strength. He was used mostly as a block-occupier in the middle of Alabama’s three-man front, which is why he had just three sacks in 32 games for the Tide. His strength right now is as a run-stopper, but it will be how teams project he’ll perform as a pass-rusher that will determine how high he goes.

14. Mike McGlinchey • OT, Notre Dame

6-8 | 309 | Arms: 34 inches | Hands: 10 inches

40-time: N/A | VJ: 28 ½ inches | BP: 24 reps

In a nutshell: McGlinchey is the best of a lean offensive tackle class. He started 39 games at Notre Dame, the last 25 at left tackle. He has long arms, very good feet and can play on either the left or right side – he could be a day one starter on the right. He’s an outstanding run-blocking tackle but will need to improve as a pass-protector.

13. Derwin James • S, Florida State

6-2 | 215 | Arms: 33 inches | Hands: 9 ½ inches

40 time: 4.47 seconds | VJ: 40 inches | BP: 21 reps

In a nutshell: James missed most of the 2016 season with a torn meniscus but came back last year and played well – he led the Seminoles in passes defended. He’s a versatile safety who can do a lot of things, including cover slot, play outside, and blitz. He plays the screen exceptionally well, but needs to improve his tackling technique.

12. Denzel Ward • CB, Ohio State

5-11 | 183 | Arms: 31 ¼ inches | Hands: 8 ¾ inches

40 time: 4.32 seconds | VJ: 39 inches | BP: 16 reps

In a nutshell: Ward is a solid press corner with blazing speed who had 17 pass breakups for Ohio State last year. His quick hands allow him to find the ball well, but he has a lean, slight frame and there are concerns about his ability to hold up in press coverage against bigger NFL wideouts every week. He’s also not very good in run support.

11. Baker Mayfield • QB, Oklahoma

6-1 | 215 | Arms: 30 ¾ inches | Hands: 9 ¼ inches

40 time: 4.84 seconds | VJ: 29 inches

In a nutshell: Mayfield threw 119 touchdown passes and just 21 interceptions in 39 starts as a Sooner. He doesn’t have ideal NFL height, but does have a durable, muscular frame. The 2017 Heisman winner is quick-footed with instinctive scrambling skills and a very accurate thrower on the run. He’s a tough player and fearless competitor, but sometimes has trouble turning off that competitiveness.

10. Marcus Davenport • Edge rusher, UTSA

6-6 | 264 | Arms: 33 5/8 inches | Hands: 9 1/8 inches

40 time: 4.58 seconds | VJ: 33 ½ inches | BP: 22 reps

In a nutshell: The edge rusher out of UTSA has a big, muscular frame and excellent speed and upfield acceleration. He is able to convert speed to power quickly. Davenport uses his long arms to get off blockers, but he needs to diversify his pass-rush repertoire. He has shown improvement as an edge-setter against the run and is athletic enough to drop and cover.

9. Josh Rosen • QB, UCLA

6-4 | 226 | Arms: 31 ¾ inches | Hands: 9 7/8 inches

40 time: 4.92 seconds | VJ: 31 inches

In a nutshell: Rosen is the best pure passer in the draft. His mechanics, intelligence and arm talent all are top-shelf. What he doesn’t have is mobility. He’s strictly a pocket passer who excels in a rhythm passing game – think Sam Bradford without the knee issues. He has an inconsistent pocket presence and there also are questions about his durability: he injured his shoulder two years ago and had two concussions in 2017.

8. Roquan Smith • LB, Georgia

6-1 | 236 | Arms: 32 inches | Hands: 10 inches

40 time: 4.51 seconds | VJ: 33 ½ inches | BP: N/A

In a nutshell: Smith won the Butkus Award as nation’s top LB, notching an SEC-high 137 tackles last year. He has outstanding range and speed to go with excellent instincts. Smith is always in the right place at the right time and takes precise angles to the ball. He had one interception and three pass breakups in 25 starts for the Bulldogs.

7. Tremaine Edmunds • LB, Virginia Tech

6-4 | 253 | Arms: 34½ inches | Hands: 9 3/8 inches

40 time: 4.54 seconds | VJ: N/A | BP: 19 reps

In a nutshell: Edmunds had 100-plus tackles and 14-plus tackles for losses each of his last two seasons to go with 5 ½ sacks last year. He was an outstanding off-the-ball linebacker at V-Tech, but teams also are intrigued by his potential as a pass rusher. Physically, he’s got long arms and is a twitchy rusher.

6. Josh Allen • QB, Wyoming

6-5 | 237 | Arms: 33¼ inches | Hands: 10 1/8 inches

40 time: 4.75 seconds | VJ: 33 ½ inches

In a nutshell: Allen has elite physical traits, and his big body and ability to extend plays reminds you of Carson Wentz. He’s got the strongest arm in the draft, but there are concerns about his accuracy: he had a 56.3 career completion rate at Wyoming. His mechanics need work and he has inconsistent processing speed in the pocket. Allen is not a step-in-and-start guy, but has highest upside of any QB in the draft.

5. Minkah Fitzpatrick • S, Alabama

6-0 | 204 | Arms: 31¼ inches | Hands: 9 3/8 inches

40 time: 4.46 seconds | VJ: 33 inches | BP: 14 reps

In a nutshell: Fitzpatrick has excellent range and cover ability. You can move him around and match him up against almost anybody. Some experts even have him projected as a corner. He can drop down and cover the slot, cover tight ends or slide outside and cover a wideout, which is going to make him extremely valuable in a matchup-oriented league.

4. Sam Darnold • QB, Southern Cal

6-3 | 221 | Arms: 31 inches | Hands: 9 3/8 inches

40 time: 4.85 seconds | VJ: 26 ½ inches

In a nutshell: Darnold is well-built with quick feet and outstanding pocket mobility and poise. He has a strong arm, is adept at read progression and can throw receivers open. But he needs to get better at protecting the football: he had 13 interceptions in 480 pass attempts last year and, more significantly, 21 fumbles in 24 career starts.

3. Bradley Chubb • Edge rusher, North Carolina State

6-4 | 269 | Arms: 34 inches | Hands: 9 7/8 inches

40 time: 4.65 seconds | VJ: 36 inches | BP: 24 reps

In a nutshell: Chubb had 10 sacks and 26 tackles for losses last year, breaking Mario Williams’ school records in both categories. He’s not the twitchiest edge-rusher, but does everything at an extremely high level. As a boundary end at NC State, he played on both the left and right side. and employed a varied arsenal of moves and countermoves to defeat blocks.

2. Quenton Nelson • G, Notre Dame

6-5 | 325 | Arms: 33 ¾ inches | Hands: 10 3/8 inches

40 time: N/A | VJ: 26 ½ inches | BP: 35 reps

In a nutshell: A three-year starter at left guard for the Irish, Nelson allowed just two sacks in 36 starts. He’s just a solid pass-protector but an absolutely dominant run-blocker and has rare movement skills for a man his size. He has an excellent work ethic to go with his outstanding physical ability.

1. Saquon Barkley • RB, Penn State

6-0 | 233 | Arms: 31 3/8 inches | Hands: 9 ½ inches

40 time: 4.40 seconds | VJ: 41 inches | BP: 29 reps

In a nutshell: Barkley may be the best back to come out in the last 15 years. He has a unique blend of power and athleticism that makes him dangerous both inside and outside. He can break tackles and has elite speed. He’s a natural pass-catcher who reminds many of LaDainian Tomlinson.

