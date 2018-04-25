NFL draft 2018: TV channel, schedule, draft order, Eagles projections and a parrot

Ed Barkowitz has played in a variety of fantasy sports leagues, but draws the line at fantasy NASCAR. He is a lifelong South Philadelphian, reared about a mile from the sports complex. He attended St. Joseph's Prep high school, and Villanova and Widener universities. Among his most prized possessions is the scorebook he used during the 1980 World Series when he was 10 years old.

The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday night. Barring a spectacular trade up, the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles will be hard pressed to get another first-round blue chipper like they did with Derek Barnett last year.

The nuts and bolts for this year’s NFL draft, which is taking place at AT&T Stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys. It includes the television schedule, draft order, a picture of a macaw and a link to a fine piece about the very first draft, which was held in Center City.

Format and TV schedule

Round 1: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network/Fox, ESPN

Time per pick: 10 minutes

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network/Fox, ESPN (7-8 p.m.), ESPN2 (8 p.m.-conclusion)

Time per pick in Round 2: 7 minutes

Time per pick in Round 3: 5 minutes

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, Noon ET

TV: NFL Network, ESPN/ABC

Time per pick in Rounds 4-6: 5 minutes

Time per pick in Round 7: 4 minutes

Note: Fox will simulcast the NFL Network’s coverage the first two days. ABC will simulcast ESPN’s coverage on the final day.

Eagles 2018 picks

Round No. Best ever at that number 1 32 Drew Brees, QB, 2001 4 130 Brian Mitchell, RB, 1990 4 132 Dave Meggett, RB, 1989 5 169 Al Harris, DB, 1997 6 206 Kevin Gogan, G, 1987 7 250 Scott Studwell, LB, 1977

First round picks

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday

1. Cleveland 17. L.A. Chargers 2. N.Y. Giants* 18. Seattle 3. N.Y. Jets 19. Dallas* 4. Cleveland 20. Detroit 5. Denver 21. Cincinnati 6. Indianapolis* 22. Buffalo 7. Tampa Bay* 23. New England 8. Chicago 24. Carolina* 9. San Francisco 25. Tennessee* 10. Oakland 26. Atlanta* 11. Miami 27. New Orleans* 12. Buffalo 28. Pittsburgh 13. Washington* 29. Jacksonville* 14. Green Bay 30. Minnesota* 15. Arizona 31. New England 16. Baltimore 32. Eagles

*Eagles’ 2018 opponent (L.A. Rams, Houston do not have first-round picks)

Mock drafts

Projections via various mock drafts as of Tuesday

No. 1 overall pick (Cle.) Eagles at No. 32 Paul Domowitch, Philly.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Sony Michel, RB, Georgia Zach Berman, Philly.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Justin Reid, DB, Stanford Jeff McLane, Philly.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Maurice Hearst, DL, Michigan Les Bowen, Philly.com Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma Ronald Jones II, RB, Southern Cal Will Brinson, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Derrius Guice, CB, LSU Bucky Brooks, NFL.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame Charley Casserly, NFL.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Trade down Curtis Conway, NFL.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Dallas Goedert, TE, S. Dakota St. Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Sony Michel, RB, Georgia Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St. Trade down Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Donte Jackson, CB, LSU Chad Reuter, NFL.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Connor Williams, T, Texas R.J. White, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Local forecast

A look at where the experts think Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey (Penn Charter) and Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore (Imhotep) will be taken:

Analyst/writer, outlet Saquon Barkley projection Zach Berman, Philly.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants Les Bowen, Philly.com No. 4 / Cleveland Paul Domowitch, Philly.com No. 4 / Cleveland Jeff McLane, Philly.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants Will Brinson, CBSSports.com No. 11 / Indianapolis Bucky Brooks, NFL.com No. 4 / Cleveland Charley Casserly, NFL.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants Curtis Conway, NFL.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com No. 6 / Indianapolis Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com No. 1 / Cleveland Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com No. 7 / Tampa Bay Chad Reuter, NFL.com No. 4 / Cleveland Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com No. 7 / Tampa Bay R.J. White, CBSSports.com No. 6 / Indianapolis Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com No. 7 / Tampa Bay

.@PennStateFball @saquon averaged 8.5/carry in 5 games and a pedestrian 3.8/carry in 8 others including this perfectly blocked run. Which back is Saquon? Teams at the top of the draft must decide! #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/abLiwYDUlt — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 23, 2018

Analyst/writer, outlet Mike McGlinchey projection Paul Domowitch, Philly.com No. 12 / Buffalo Zach Berman, Philly.com No. 23 / New England Jeff McLane, Philly.com No. 20 / Detroit Les Bowen, Philly.com No. 22 / Buffalo Will Brinson, CBSSports.com No. 18 / Seattle Bucky Brooks, NFL.com No. 32 / Eagles Charley Casserly, NFL.com No. 16 / Baltimore Curtis Conway, NFL.com No. 12 / Buffalo Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com Not in first round Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com No. 21 / Cincinnati Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com No. 8 / Chicago Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com No. 22 / Cleveland (via trade) Chad Reuter, NFL.com No. 30 / Minneapolis Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com No. 29 / Jacksonville R.J. White, CBSSports.com No. 12 / Tampa Bay (via trade) Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com No. 15 / Arizona

[Zach Berman: McGlinchey would definitely welcome getting drafted by his hometown Eagles]

Analyst/writer, outlet D.J. Moore projection Zach Berman, Philly.com No. 19/ Dallas Les Bowen, Philly.com No. 19/ Dallas Paul Domowitch, Philly.com No. 14 / Green Bay Jeff McLane, Philly.com No. 22/ Buffalo Will Brinson, CBSSports.com No. 19/ Dallas Bucky Brooks, NFL.com No. 19/ Dallas Charley Casserly, NFL.com No. 29/ Jacksonville Curtis Conway, NFL.com No. 19/ Dallas Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com No. 19/ Dallas Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com Not in first round Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com Not in first round Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com No. 29/ Jacksonville Chad Reuter, NFL.com No. 18/ Carolina (via trade) Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com No. 16/ Baltimore R.J. White, CBSSports.com Not in first round Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com No. 16/ Baltimore

This and that

• The NFL Network will feature Penn State’s record-setting wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and his relationship with his autistic older brother. Fox will simulcast the first two days of NFLN’s coverage.

• Zsa Zsa, an 8-year-old Catalina Macaw, will announce the Buccaneers fourth-round pick. Being a parrot, bet she picks a player from Cal-State Polly (groan).

• Sean Chandler, Temple’s only participant at February’s NFL Combine, is a local kid who just needs a chance.

• The first NFL draft, in 1936, was held in a swanky Philadelphia hotel at Broad & Walnut – where the Wawa now is. Deep in our archives is Frank Fitzpatrick’s wonderful report which notes that, while the original draft was groundbreaking, there was plenty of liquor and even more flaws. Bear Bryant was among those selected that year … and among those who declined to sign an NFL contract.

• The website SportsBettingDime.com notes the consensus line for number of Penn State players drafted is 7.5. Only Alabama (10.5), Georgia (8.5) and Ohio State (8.5) have higher lines.

Quick wings, high motor and beautiful plumage. Get Zsa Zsa's full scouting report ⤵️#GoBucs☠️https://t.co/c9KU6FxIMn — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 23, 2018

Eagles schedule

Home teams in caps

Preseason Date Time TV 1 PITTSBURGH Thursday, Aug. 9 7 p.m. NBC10 2 at New England Thursday, Aug. 16 7:30 p.m. NBC10 3 at Cleveland Thursday, Aug. 23 8 p.m. Fox 4 N.Y. JETS Thursday, Aug. 30 7 p.m. NBC10 Regular season Date Time TV 1 ATLANTA Thursday, Sept. 6 8:20 p.m. NBC 2 at Tampa Bay Sunday, Sept. 16 1 p.m. Fox 3 INDIANAPOLIS Sunday, Sept. 23 1 p.m. Fox 4 at Tennessee Sunday, Sept. 30 1 p.m. Fox 5 MINNESOTA Sunday, Oct. 7 4:25 p.m. Fox 6 at N.Y. Giants Thursday, Oct. 11 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFLN 7 CAROLINA Sunday, Oct. 21 1 p.m. Fox 8 at Jacksonville (London) Sunday, Oct. 28 9:30 a.m. NFLN 9 Bye Sunday, Nov. 4 10 DALLAS Sunday, Nov. 11 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 at New Orleans Sunday, Nov. 18 1 p.m. Fox 12 N.Y. GIANTS Sunday, Nov. 25 1 p.m. Fox 13 WASHINGTON Monday, Dec. 3 8:15 p.m. ESPN 14 at Dallas Sunday, Dec. 9 4:25 p.m. Fox 15 at L.A. Rams Sunday, Dec. 16 8:20 p.m. NBC 16 HOUSTON Sunday, Dec. 23 1 p.m. CBS 17 at Washington Sunday, Dec. 30 1 p.m. Fox Postseason Date(s) Time TV Wild-card playoffs Sat.-Sun., Jan. 5-6 TBA TBA Divisional playoffs Sat.-Sun,. Jan 12-13 TBA TBA Conference championships Sunday, Jan. 20 3/6:30 p.m. CBS/Fox Super Bowl LIII Sunday, Feb. 3 6 p.m. CBS

Flex scheduling

• “Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17. During Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used, but in no more than two weeks.

In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to the evening, in which case the tentatively scheduled night game would be moved to the afternoon. A flexible scheduling move would be announced at least 12 days before the game.

• Flexibility for Saturday games in Weeks 15 and 16 is also part of the schedule. In Week 15, there will be two games played on Saturday on NFL Network, with the game times of 4:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. to be determined. In Week 16, two of four possible matchups will be scheduled for Saturday. Start times and Saturday games for Weeks 15 and 16 will be announced no later than following Week 8, with the non-Saturday games to be played on Sunday.

• For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to December 30. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

• Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.