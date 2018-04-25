NFL draft 2018: TV channel, schedule, draft order, Eagles projections and a parrot

The nuts and bolts for this year’s NFL draft, which is taking place at AT&T Stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys. It includes the television schedule, draft order, a picture of a macaw and a link to a fine piece about the very first draft, which was held in Center City.
Format and TV schedule
Round 1: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network/Fox, ESPN
Time per pick: 10 minutes
Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, 7 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network/Fox, ESPN (7-8 p.m.), ESPN2 (8 p.m.-conclusion)
Time per pick in Round 2: 7 minutes
Time per pick in Round 3: 5 minutes
Rounds 4-7: Saturday, Noon ET
TV: NFL Network, ESPN/ABC
Time per pick in Rounds 4-6: 5 minutes
Time per pick in Round 7: 4 minutes
Note: Fox will simulcast the NFL Network’s coverage the first two days. ABC will simulcast ESPN’s coverage on the final day.
Eagles 2018 picks
|Round
|No.
|Best ever at that number
|1
|32
|Drew Brees, QB, 2001
|4
|130
|Brian Mitchell, RB, 1990
|4
|132
|Dave Meggett, RB, 1989
|5
|169
|Al Harris, DB, 1997
|6
|206
|Kevin Gogan, G, 1987
|7
|250
|Scott Studwell, LB, 1977
[ Jeff McLane: are the Eagles looking at RB? ]
[ Who are the most likely candidates from the Eagles’ roster to be traded during the draft? ]
First round picks
As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday
|1. Cleveland
|17. L.A. Chargers
|2. N.Y. Giants*
|18. Seattle
|3. N.Y. Jets
|19. Dallas*
|4. Cleveland
|20. Detroit
|5. Denver
|21. Cincinnati
|6. Indianapolis*
|22. Buffalo
|7. Tampa Bay*
|23. New England
|8. Chicago
|24. Carolina*
|9. San Francisco
|25. Tennessee*
|10. Oakland
|26. Atlanta*
|11. Miami
|27. New Orleans*
|12. Buffalo
|28. Pittsburgh
|13. Washington*
|29. Jacksonville*
|14. Green Bay
|30. Minnesota*
|15. Arizona
|31. New England
|16. Baltimore
|32. Eagles
*Eagles’ 2018 opponent (L.A. Rams, Houston do not have first-round picks)
[ Full draft order, team-by-team picks and prospects by school ]
Mock drafts
Projections via various mock drafts as of Tuesday
|No. 1 overall pick (Cle.)
|Eagles at No. 32
|Paul Domowitch, Philly.com
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
|Zach Berman, Philly.com
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|Justin Reid, DB, Stanford
|Jeff McLane, Philly.com
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|Maurice Hearst, DL, Michigan
|Les Bowen, Philly.com
|Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma
|Ronald Jones II, RB, Southern Cal
|Will Brinson, CBSSports.com
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Derrius Guice, CB, LSU
|Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
|Charley Casserly, NFL.com
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|Trade down
|Curtis Conway, NFL.com
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|Dallas Goedert, TE, S. Dakota St.
|Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
|Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
|Sam Darnold, QB, USC
|Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
|Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
|Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St.
|Trade down
|Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
|Chad Reuter, NFL.com
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
|Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Connor Williams, T, Texas
|R.J. White, CBSSports.com
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
|Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com
|Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming
|Derrius Guice, RB, LSU
[ Paul Domowitch’s 50 best prospects in this year’s draft ]
Local forecast
A look at where the experts think Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey (Penn Charter) and Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore (Imhotep) will be taken:
|Analyst/writer, outlet
|Saquon Barkley projection
|Zach Berman, Philly.com
|No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
|Les Bowen, Philly.com
|No. 4 / Cleveland
|Paul Domowitch, Philly.com
|No. 4 / Cleveland
|Jeff McLane, Philly.com
|No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
|Will Brinson, CBSSports.com
|No. 11 / Indianapolis
|Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
|No. 4 / Cleveland
|Charley Casserly, NFL.com
|No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
|Curtis Conway, NFL.com
|No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
|Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com
|No. 6 / Indianapolis
|Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
|No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
|Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
|No. 1 / Cleveland
|Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com
|No. 7 / Tampa Bay
|Chad Reuter, NFL.com
|No. 4 / Cleveland
|Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com
|No. 7 / Tampa Bay
|R.J. White, CBSSports.com
|No. 6 / Indianapolis
|Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com
|No. 7 / Tampa Bay
[ Juliano: Saquon Barkley is ready to fulfill his dream ]
[Fitzy’s corner archives: Saquon Barkley’s journey to stardom]
.@PennStateFball @saquon averaged 8.5/carry in 5 games and a pedestrian 3.8/carry in 8 others including this perfectly blocked run. Which back is Saquon? Teams at the top of the draft must decide! #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/abLiwYDUlt
— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) April 23, 2018
|Analyst/writer, outlet
|Mike McGlinchey projection
|Paul Domowitch, Philly.com
|No. 12 / Buffalo
|Zach Berman, Philly.com
|No. 23 / New England
|Jeff McLane, Philly.com
|No. 20 / Detroit
|Les Bowen, Philly.com
|No. 22 / Buffalo
|Will Brinson, CBSSports.com
|No. 18 / Seattle
|Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
|No. 32 / Eagles
|Charley Casserly, NFL.com
|No. 16 / Baltimore
|Curtis Conway, NFL.com
|No. 12 / Buffalo
|Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com
|Not in first round
|Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
|No. 21 / Cincinnati
|Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
|No. 8 / Chicago
|Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com
|No. 22 / Cleveland (via trade)
|Chad Reuter, NFL.com
|No. 30 / Minneapolis
|Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com
|No. 29 / Jacksonville
|R.J. White, CBSSports.com
|No. 12 / Tampa Bay (via trade)
|Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com
|No. 15 / Arizona
[Zach Berman: McGlinchey would definitely welcome getting drafted by his hometown Eagles]
|Analyst/writer, outlet
|D.J. Moore projection
|Zach Berman, Philly.com
|No. 19/ Dallas
|Les Bowen, Philly.com
|No. 19/ Dallas
|Paul Domowitch, Philly.com
|No. 14 / Green Bay
|Jeff McLane, Philly.com
|No. 22/ Buffalo
|Will Brinson, CBSSports.com
|No. 19/ Dallas
|Bucky Brooks, NFL.com
|No. 19/ Dallas
|Charley Casserly, NFL.com
|No. 29/ Jacksonville
|Curtis Conway, NFL.com
|No. 19/ Dallas
|Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com
|No. 19/ Dallas
|Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com
|Not in first round
|Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com
|Not in first round
|Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com
|No. 29/ Jacksonville
|Chad Reuter, NFL.com
|No. 18/ Carolina (via trade)
|Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com
|No. 16/ Baltimore
|R.J. White, CBSSports.com
|Not in first round
|Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com
|No. 16/ Baltimore
[Archives: Midseason feature story on Maryland’s D.J. Moore, “the next best thing out of Philly’]
This and that
• The NFL Network will feature Penn State’s record-setting wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and his relationship with his autistic older brother. Fox will simulcast the first two days of NFLN’s coverage.
• Zsa Zsa, an 8-year-old Catalina Macaw, will announce the Buccaneers fourth-round pick. Being a parrot, bet she picks a player from Cal-State Polly (groan).
• Sean Chandler, Temple’s only participant at February’s NFL Combine, is a local kid who just needs a chance.
• The first NFL draft, in 1936, was held in a swanky Philadelphia hotel at Broad & Walnut – where the Wawa now is. Deep in our archives is Frank Fitzpatrick’s wonderful report which notes that, while the original draft was groundbreaking, there was plenty of liquor and even more flaws. Bear Bryant was among those selected that year … and among those who declined to sign an NFL contract.
• The website SportsBettingDime.com notes the consensus line for number of Penn State players drafted is 7.5. Only Alabama (10.5), Georgia (8.5) and Ohio State (8.5) have higher lines.
Quick wings, high motor and beautiful plumage.
Get Zsa Zsa's full scouting report ⤵️#GoBucs☠️https://t.co/c9KU6FxIMn
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 23, 2018
Eagles schedule
Home teams in caps
|Preseason
|Date
|Time
|TV
|1
|PITTSBURGH
|Thursday, Aug. 9
|7 p.m.
|NBC10
|2
|at New England
|Thursday, Aug. 16
|7:30 p.m.
|NBC10
|3
|at Cleveland
|Thursday, Aug. 23
|8 p.m.
|Fox
|4
|N.Y. JETS
|Thursday, Aug. 30
|7 p.m.
|NBC10
|Regular season
|Date
|Time
|TV
|1
|ATLANTA
|Thursday, Sept. 6
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|2
|at Tampa Bay
|Sunday, Sept. 16
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|3
|INDIANAPOLIS
|Sunday, Sept. 23
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|4
|at Tennessee
|Sunday, Sept. 30
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|5
|MINNESOTA
|Sunday, Oct. 7
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|6
|at N.Y. Giants
|Thursday, Oct. 11
|8:20 p.m.
|Fox/NFLN
|7
|CAROLINA
|Sunday, Oct. 21
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|8
|at Jacksonville (London)
|Sunday, Oct. 28
|9:30 a.m.
|NFLN
|9
|Bye
|Sunday, Nov. 4
|10
|DALLAS
|Sunday, Nov. 11
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|11
|at New Orleans
|Sunday, Nov. 18
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|12
|N.Y. GIANTS
|Sunday, Nov. 25
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|13
|WASHINGTON
|Monday, Dec. 3
|8:15 p.m.
|ESPN
|14
|at Dallas
|Sunday, Dec. 9
|4:25 p.m.
|Fox
|15
|at L.A. Rams
|Sunday, Dec. 16
|8:20 p.m.
|NBC
|16
|HOUSTON
|Sunday, Dec. 23
|1 p.m.
|CBS
|17
|at Washington
|Sunday, Dec. 30
|1 p.m.
|Fox
|Postseason
|Date(s)
|Time
|TV
|Wild-card playoffs
|Sat.-Sun., Jan. 5-6
|TBA
|TBA
|Divisional playoffs
|Sat.-Sun,. Jan 12-13
|TBA
|TBA
|Conference championships
|Sunday, Jan. 20
|3/6:30 p.m.
|CBS/Fox
|Super Bowl LIII
|Sunday, Feb. 3
|6 p.m.
|CBS
[ Our beat writers pick the Eagles’ 2018 wins and losses ]
Flex scheduling
• “Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17. During Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used, but in no more than two weeks.
In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to the evening, in which case the tentatively scheduled night game would be moved to the afternoon. A flexible scheduling move would be announced at least 12 days before the game.
• Flexibility for Saturday games in Weeks 15 and 16 is also part of the schedule. In Week 15, there will be two games played on Saturday on NFL Network, with the game times of 4:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. to be determined. In Week 16, two of four possible matchups will be scheduled for Saturday. Start times and Saturday games for Weeks 15 and 16 will be announced no later than following Week 8, with the non-Saturday games to be played on Sunday.
• For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to December 30. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.
• Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.