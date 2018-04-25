sports

Eagles

NFL draft 2018: TV channel, schedule, draft order, Eagles projections and a parrot

EAGL28
The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday night. Barring a spectacular trade up, the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles will be hard pressed to get another first-round blue chipper like they did with Derek Barnett last year.
The nuts and bolts for this year’s NFL draft, which is taking place at AT&T Stadium – home of the Dallas Cowboys. It includes the television schedule, draft order, a picture of a macaw and a link to a fine piece about the very first draft, which was held in Center City.

Format and TV schedule

Round 1: Thursday, 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network/Fox, ESPN

Time per pick: 10 minutes

Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, 7 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network/Fox, ESPN (7-8 p.m.), ESPN2 (8 p.m.-conclusion)

Time per pick in Round 2: 7 minutes

Time per pick in Round 3: 5 minutes

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, Noon ET

TV: NFL Network, ESPN/ABC

Time per pick in Rounds 4-6: 5 minutes

Time per pick in Round 7: 4 minutes

Note: Fox will simulcast the NFL Network’s coverage the first two days. ABC will simulcast ESPN’s coverage on the final day.

Eagles 2018 picks

Round No. Best ever at that number
1 32 Drew Brees, QB, 2001
4 130 Brian Mitchell, RB, 1990
4 132 Dave Meggett, RB, 1989
5 169 Al Harris, DB, 1997
6 206 Kevin Gogan, G, 1987
7 250 Scott Studwell, LB, 1977

Drew Brees, shown here running for his life from Brandon Graham in a 2012 game, was taken by the Chargers with the 32nd pick in 2001. He is third all-time in passing yards behind only Peyton Manning and Brett Favre.

First round picks

As of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday

1. Cleveland 17. L.A. Chargers
2. N.Y. Giants* 18. Seattle
3. N.Y. Jets 19. Dallas*
4. Cleveland 20. Detroit
5. Denver 21. Cincinnati
6. Indianapolis* 22. Buffalo
7. Tampa Bay* 23. New England
8. Chicago 24. Carolina*
9. San Francisco 25. Tennessee*
10. Oakland 26. Atlanta*
11. Miami 27. New Orleans*
12. Buffalo 28. Pittsburgh
13. Washington* 29. Jacksonville*
14. Green Bay 30. Minnesota*
15. Arizona 31. New England
16. Baltimore 32. Eagles

*Eagles’ 2018 opponent (L.A. Rams, Houston do not have first-round picks)

Mock drafts

Projections via various mock drafts as of Tuesday

No. 1 overall pick (Cle.) Eagles at No. 32
Paul Domowitch, Philly.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
Zach Berman, Philly.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Justin Reid, DB, Stanford
Jeff McLane, Philly.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Maurice Hearst, DL, Michigan
Les Bowen, Philly.com Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma Ronald Jones II, RB, Southern Cal
Will Brinson, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Derrius Guice, CB, LSU
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
Charley Casserly, NFL.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Trade down
Curtis Conway, NFL.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Dallas Goedert, TE, S. Dakota St.
Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com Sam Darnold, QB, USC Sony Michel, RB, Georgia
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn St. Trade down
Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Donte Jackson, CB, LSU
Chad Reuter, NFL.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Mike Hughes, CB, Central Florida
Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Connor Williams, T, Texas
R.J. White, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Local forecast

A look at where the experts think Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame tackle Mike McGlinchey (Penn Charter) and Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore (Imhotep) will be taken:

 Analyst/writer, outlet Saquon Barkley projection
Zach Berman, Philly.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
Les Bowen, Philly.com No. 4 / Cleveland
Paul Domowitch, Philly.com No. 4 / Cleveland
Jeff McLane, Philly.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
Will Brinson, CBSSports.com No. 11 / Indianapolis
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com No. 4 / Cleveland
Charley Casserly, NFL.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
Curtis Conway, NFL.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com No. 6 / Indianapolis
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com No. 2 / N.Y. Giants
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com No. 1 / Cleveland
Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com No. 7 / Tampa Bay
Chad Reuter, NFL.com No. 4 / Cleveland
Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com No. 7 / Tampa Bay
R.J. White, CBSSports.com No. 6 / Indianapolis
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com No. 7 / Tampa Bay

 Analyst/writer, outlet Mike McGlinchey projection
Paul Domowitch, Philly.com No. 12 / Buffalo
Zach Berman, Philly.com No. 23 / New England
Jeff McLane, Philly.com No. 20 / Detroit
Les Bowen, Philly.com No. 22 / Buffalo
Will Brinson, CBSSports.com No. 18 / Seattle
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com No. 32 / Eagles
Charley Casserly, NFL.com No. 16 / Baltimore
Curtis Conway, NFL.com No. 12 / Buffalo
Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com Not in first round
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com No. 21 / Cincinnati
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com No. 8 / Chicago
Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com No. 22 / Cleveland (via trade)
Chad Reuter, NFL.com No. 30 / Minneapolis
Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com No. 29 / Jacksonville
R.J. White, CBSSports.com No. 12 / Tampa Bay (via trade)
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com No. 15 / Arizona

 Analyst/writer, outlet D.J. Moore projection
Zach Berman, Philly.com No. 19/ Dallas
Les Bowen, Philly.com No. 19/ Dallas
Paul Domowitch, Philly.com No. 14 / Green Bay
Jeff McLane, Philly.com No. 22/ Buffalo
Will Brinson, CBSSports.com No. 19/ Dallas
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com No. 19/ Dallas
Charley Casserly, NFL.com No. 29/ Jacksonville
Curtis Conway, NFL.com No. 19/ Dallas
Jared Durbin, CBSSports.com No. 19/ Dallas
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com Not in first round
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com Not in first round
Pete Prisco, CBSSports.com No. 29/ Jacksonville
Chad Reuter, NFL.com No. 18/ Carolina (via trade)
Chris Trapasso, CBSSports.com No. 16/ Baltimore
R.J. White, CBSSports.com Not in first round
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports.com No. 16/ Baltimore

This and that

• The NFL Network will feature Penn State’s record-setting wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton and his relationship with his autistic older brother. Fox will simulcast the first two days of NFLN’s coverage.

• Zsa Zsa, an 8-year-old Catalina Macaw, will announce the Buccaneers fourth-round pick. Being a parrot, bet she picks a player from Cal-State Polly (groan).

• Sean Chandler, Temple’s only participant at February’s NFL Combine, is a local kid who just needs a chance.

• The first NFL draft, in 1936, was held in a swanky Philadelphia hotel at Broad & Walnut – where the Wawa now is. Deep in our archives is Frank Fitzpatrick’s wonderful report which notes that, while the original draft was groundbreaking, there was plenty of liquor and even more flaws. Bear Bryant was among those selected that year … and among those who declined to sign an NFL contract.

• The website SportsBettingDime.com notes the consensus line for number of Penn State players drafted is 7.5. Only Alabama (10.5), Georgia (8.5) and Ohio State (8.5) have higher lines.

Eagles schedule

Home teams in caps

Preseason Date Time TV
1 PITTSBURGH Thursday, Aug. 9 7 p.m. NBC10
2 at New England Thursday, Aug. 16 7:30 p.m. NBC10
3 at Cleveland Thursday, Aug. 23 8 p.m. Fox
4 N.Y. JETS Thursday, Aug. 30 7 p.m. NBC10
Regular season Date Time TV
1 ATLANTA Thursday, Sept. 6 8:20 p.m. NBC
2 at Tampa Bay Sunday, Sept. 16 1 p.m. Fox
3 INDIANAPOLIS Sunday, Sept. 23 1 p.m. Fox
4 at Tennessee Sunday, Sept. 30 1 p.m. Fox
5 MINNESOTA Sunday, Oct. 7 4:25 p.m. Fox
6 at N.Y. Giants Thursday, Oct. 11 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFLN
7 CAROLINA Sunday, Oct. 21 1 p.m. Fox
8 at Jacksonville (London) Sunday, Oct. 28 9:30 a.m. NFLN
9 Bye Sunday, Nov. 4
10 DALLAS Sunday, Nov. 11 8:20 p.m. NBC
11 at New Orleans Sunday, Nov. 18 1 p.m. Fox
12 N.Y. GIANTS Sunday, Nov. 25 1 p.m. Fox
13 WASHINGTON Monday, Dec. 3 8:15 p.m. ESPN
14 at Dallas Sunday, Dec. 9 4:25 p.m. Fox
15 at L.A. Rams Sunday, Dec. 16 8:20 p.m. NBC
16 HOUSTON Sunday, Dec. 23 1 p.m. CBS
17 at Washington Sunday, Dec. 30 1 p.m. Fox
Postseason Date(s) Time TV
Wild-card playoffs Sat.-Sun., Jan. 5-6 TBA TBA
Divisional playoffs Sat.-Sun,. Jan 12-13 TBA TBA
Conference championships Sunday, Jan. 20 3/6:30 p.m. CBS/Fox
Super Bowl LIII Sunday, Feb. 3 6 p.m. CBS

Flex scheduling

• “Flexible scheduling” will be used in Weeks 11-17. During Weeks 5-10, flexible scheduling may be used, but in no more than two weeks.

In Weeks 5-16, the schedule lists the games tentatively set for Sunday Night Football. Only Sunday afternoon games are eligible to be moved to the evening, in which case the tentatively scheduled night game would be moved to the afternoon. A flexible scheduling move would be announced at least 12 days before the game.

• Flexibility for Saturday games in Weeks 15 and 16 is also part of the schedule. In Week 15, there will be two games played on Saturday on NFL Network, with the game times of 4:30 p.m. and 8:20 p.m. to be determined. In Week 16, two of four possible matchups will be scheduled for Saturday. Start times and Saturday games for Weeks 15 and 16 will be announced no later than following Week 8, with the non-Saturday games to be played on Sunday.

• For Week 17, the Sunday night game will be announced no later than six days prior to December 30. The schedule does not list a Sunday night game in Week 17, but an afternoon game with playoff implications will be moved to that time slot. Flexible scheduling ensures quality matchups in all Sunday time slots in those weeks and gives “surprise” teams a chance to play their way into primetime.

• Flexible scheduling will not be applied to games airing on Thursday or Monday nights.

Published: