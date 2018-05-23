Reaction to the NFL's new rule on national anthem protests: 'A collective will to quash sideline protests'

Next season, NFL players and personnel will be prevented from protesting racial injustice on the sideline while the national anthem is being played, the league announced Wednesday. The new rule mandates that players on the field must stand while the anthem is being played. It also eliminates a requirement that players be on the field before the game, allowing them to protest in the locker room.
Amid the initial reaction over the league’s new rule, it was hard to find much support beyond a majority of the league’s owners and vice president Mike Pence, who tweeted out a screenshot of CNN’s homepage along with “#winning.”
#Winning 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/aEJOCmB5lW
The American Civil Liberties Union was among the groups that blasted the new rule, calling it “dangerous and un-American” and criticizing the league for painting its players as unpatriotic.
Telling peaceful protesters to leave and do it behind closed doors is dangerous and un-American. #TakeAKnee https://t.co/CkKkxVE7dH
The NFL players’ protests have never been about the military or the flag. They’re about police brutality and white supremacy. Failing to protest injustice in America is not patriotic, it’s dangerous. #TakeAKnee
The NFL players union said the league did not consult the union in developing its new policy toward sideline protests, and that the vote in favor of such a policy by NFL owners contradicts statements made to players by Goodell and John Mara, the chairman of the NFL’s management council.
Former ESPN reporter Jane McManus pointed out on Twitter that at least six owners donated $1 million each to the inauguration of President Trump, who has spoken out repeatedly against players protesting racial injustice during the anthem.
“Trump blasted the league over players kneeling,” McManus wrote. “A policy on the anthem is inherently political, and it’s about appeasement.”
On Inside Politics, CNN congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly pointed to a line in Goodell’s statement that it was “unfortunate” that player protests created a false perception that players were unpatriotic.
“When you’re saying that ‘this didn’t mean they’re unpatriotic, this wasn’t the reason they were doing this,’ and now you’re fining them. all it does is lead into the improper perception that this was about patriotism, this was about disrespecting the troops, this was about all of these things,” Mattingly said.
“It’s about players who are Americans exercising this thing we kind of cherish we call our First Amendment right,” Inside Politics host John King responded.
Here is more immediate reaction in the sports world from reporters, media critics and on-air personalities:
Glen Macnow, 94.1 WIP
So, wait? He’s a phoney? Who would have thought? pic.twitter.com/kwYg2QE4Gy
Bomani Jones, ESPN
and let’s be clear: all the nfl wants us guys to stop kneeling. all those rules are to get to that point. that very act scares owners to death.
Sage Rosenfels, The Athletic, former NFL quarterback
I hope the NFL decides to completely stop all concession stand sales during the anthem as well. We wouldn’t want people buying a $10 beer and an $8 hot dog during our sacred anthem.
All TV camera crews must stop filming and direct attention at the flag too.
Just seems fair.
Mike Francesa, WFAN New York
Once again the NFL shows no backbone. No courage, no conviction.This once great league has become a disgrace.
Jemele Hill, ESPN
Me, trying to find any NFL owners with common sense pic.twitter.com/tD1mp9Bql6
Michael David Smith, ProFootball Talk
The NFL tried to split the difference between just saying, "Screw Trump, we're letting the players do what they want," and, "We're following the NBA model of forcing every player to stand." I think they're going to find this is an issue where splitting the difference doesn't work
Stephen Cohen, The Athletic
Is it just me, or is the idea of NFL owners voting to keep protesting players off the sidelines monumentally stupid considering they’re defending themselves against a lawsuit claiming they colluded to keep protesting players off rosters?
— Stephen Cohen (@scohenSEA) May 23, 2018
It certainly shows a collective will to quash sideline protests.
Eliot Shorr-Parks, NJ.com
Chances that Trump mentions this new NFL anthem rule during the #Eagles White House ceremony feel like they are roughly 100%
Jordan Zirm, ESPN
30 of the 32 NFL owners are white, and are voting to fine their predominantly black players for "disrespecting" the anthem. some things never change
