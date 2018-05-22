The safety in numbers could be Eagles undrafted rookie Jeremy Reaves

Mychal Kendricks released by Eagles on first day of OTAs May 22

The Eagles released linebacker Mychal Kendricks on Tuesday, the first day of organized team activities.

ESPN, citing sources, was first to report the news, but Kendricks confirmed to The Inquirer, via text message, that he had been waived. Asked why, he declined immediate comment.

Kendricks was spotted walking in street clothes at the NovaCare Complex. He didn’t participate in practice. The 27-year-old linebacker underwent minor ankle surgery in March.

The Eagles have tried to trade Kendricks the last two offseasons, but a deal was never struck. They held on to him last year, though, and he remained the starting weak-side linebacker. His role increased when middle linebacker Jordan Hicks suffered a ruptured Achilles in October. Kendricks had a solid season, but never played as well as he did during the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

Selected in the second round of the 2012 draft, Kendricks started from Day 1. He endured two scheme changes during his tenure in Philadelphia but wasn’t happy with his declining playing time after Jim Schwartz became defensive coordinator in 2016. Kendricks asked to be traded before the 2017 season.

The Eagles addressed their linebacker depth this offseason by signing Corey Nelson and Paul Worrilow. Nelson said that he was told he would compete for the weak-side spot. Worrilow was expected to back up Hicks but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday and had to be carted off the field.

Nate Gerry and Kamu Grugier-Hill are also potential options to start alongside Nigel Bradham and Hicks.

The Eagles will save $4.4 million from their salary cap with the Kendricks release

If they designate his release after June 1 they would instead trim $6 million from next year’s cap.