Former Sixers sideline reporter Molly Sullivan joins the Eagles

Dallas anchor Dale Hansen calls out Jerry Jones: You can beat a woman and play for the Cowboys

Dallas anchor Dale Hansen calls out Jerry Jones: You can beat a woman and play for the Cowboys Jul 31

Former Sixers sideline reporter Molly Sullivan has joined the Eagles as a host of the team’s training camp coverage.

Molly Sullivan, who until last month was the Sixers sideline reporter for NBC Sports Philadelphia, has landed a new gig — with the Eagles.

Sullivan has been hired as a reporter and host for the Eagles’ own training camp coverage, where she will cover the team on social media and PhiladelphiaEagles.com for all their camp coverage through the first two home preseason games. Her first day is today.

“Your support the last 6 weeks has been a powerful, unforgettable feeling. I’ve always been loyal (to a fault) & won’t let you down,” Sullivan wrote on Twitter. “Much more to come.”

As I navigate through what’s next, I’m proud to share that I’m joining the @Eagles as a reporter/host for Training Camp. Your support the last 6 weeks has been a powerful, unforgettable feeling. I’ve always been loyal (to a fault) & won’t let you down. Much more to come. Go Birds pic.twitter.com/n2H0succDX — Molly Sullivan (@MollySullivanTV) July 30, 2018

For now, it’s a short-term opportunity for Sullivan that will last through the Eagles first two home preseason games. But there is a possibility it could become more of a permanent position with the team.

“I’m only focused on the next month… and being able to stay in Philadelphia with the best sports fans in the world,” Sullivan said.

>> Read More: Leslie Gudel spent 19 years on Comcast SportsNet. Now she’s selling houses.

Sullivan received an outpouring of support in July from local and national sports figures after NBC Sports Philadelphia decided to let her go from her job covering the Sixers, a move that shocked her after spending six seasons covering the team. Among those reaching out were the Eagles, who have recently expanded their production team to offer their own coverage of the team.

“There have been other offers but this just felt right,” Sullivan said. “Different game but it’s the same approach I’ve had for 10 years as a sports broadcaster… six of those years in Philly. Really looking forward to working directly with the team and such a class organization.”

NBC Sports Philadelphia hasn’t announced who will replace Sullivan on the sideline during Sixers broadcasts next season. It’s also unclear if the network will replace Sixers insider Jessica Camerato, who was let go earlier this month. But longtime play-by-play announcer Marc Zumoff and analyst Alaa Abdelnaby will return to call Sixers games.