Markus Wheaton, former Bears and Steelers receiver, signs with Eagles

The Eagles signed veteran wide receiver Markus Wheaton to a one-year deal on Wednesday, adding depth to their wide receiver corps.

Wheaton, 27, played last season with the Chicago Bears. He finished with only three catches in 11 games. Before going to Chicago, he spent four years as a contributor for the Pittsburgh Steelers, starting 22 games. Wheaton’s best seasons came in 2014 and 2015. He had 53 catches for 644 yards and two touchdowns in 2014 and 44 catches for 749 yards and five touchdowns in 2015.

A third-round pick in 2013 out of Oregon State, Wheaton ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at the scouting combine that year. He is 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds.

The Eagles’ top three receivers will be Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Mike Wallace. Mack Hollins is likely to be the No. 4 wide receiver, with Shelton Gibson returning in the No. 5 spot. Wheaton will likely compete with Gibson and other roster hopefuls. The Eagles’ depth chart includes Bryce Treggs, Marquess Wilson, Greg Ward, Rashard Davis and Dom Williams. Treggs and Wilson all have NFL game experience.

In other news, the NFL Network reported that the Eagles are expected to sign quarterback Joe Callahan, an Absecon native who was waived by the Green Bay Packers on Monday. Callahan, 24, has spent time with the Packers, New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns.