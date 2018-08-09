Clyde Simmons and Seth Joyner to join Eagles Hall of Fame, Malcolm Jenkins protests during national anthem

Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins raises his fist next to teammate defensive end Chris Long and defensive back Jalen Mills during the national anthem before the Eagles’ game against the Steelers on Thursday.

Two legends from the storied defensive era of Buddy Ryan will join the Eagles’ Hall of Fame, team chairman Jeffrey Lurie announced Thursday at halftime of the preseason game against Pittsburgh.

Clyde Simmons, a defensive end who played for the team from 1986-93, amassed 76 of his 121.5 career NFL sacks with the Eagles. He ranks third on the team’s all-time list, behind Reggie White (124) and Trent Cole (85). Simmons was a two-time all-pro and two-time Pro Bowler. In 1992, playing opposite White, Joyner compiled 19 sacks, second in team history only to White’s 1986 total of 21.

Seth Joyner, a linebacker, was an outspoken leader, whose three fumble returns for touchdowns are a team record. He was selected for three Pro Bowls, and was named an all-pro four times. Like Simmons, he played for the Eagles from 1986-93, then both players left as free agents for Arizona, where Ryan was coaching.

The two will be inducted on Sept. 23, when the Eagles play the Indianapolis Colts.

Anthem protest

With the NFL enacting, then reconsidering rules that require players to stand at attention during the national anthem, Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins resumed the raised-fist protest he had ended during the 2017 season. Jenkins stopped protesting after the league promised $89 million toward social justice initiatives. But the rule change passed at the March owners’ meeting reopened what had seemed to be a healing wound.

Cornerback De’Vante Bausby joined Jenkins Thursday evening, and defensive end Chris Long placed his arm around Jenkins’ shoulder, as Long did last season. Defensive end Michael Bennett, who kneeled during the anthem when he played in Seattle, walked out of the tunnel late, with security director Dom DiSandro, then spent the rest of the anthem trudging toward the bench.

Pumphrey absent

Running backs Donnel Pumphrey and Matt Jones were not in uniform Thursday, missing a big opportunity in the competition for the fourth (or maybe fifth) running back spot on the roster. Pumphrey, a 2017 fourth-round pick, left practice early on Tuesday. He has shown improvement this summer after struggling during the preseason as a rookie, but he still has work to do to impress the decision-makers.

The Eagles also missed their top three wide receivers. Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, and Mike Wallace were all absent, as expected. Agholor and Wallace missed practice on Tuesday, and Jeffery is on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

The other players who were not in uniform were quarterbacks Carson Wentz and Nick Foles; wide receiver Markus Wheaton; offensive lineman Ian Park; defensive linemen Tim Jernigan and Brandon Graham; linebacker Asantay Brown; and defensive back Chris Maragos.

Left tackle Jason Peters, running back Darren Sproles, and tight end Zach Ertz were in uniform during warm-ups, although they did not play in the game.