LeSean McCoy domestic abuse allegations: What we know

Buffalo Bills running back and former Eagles star LeSean McCoy is strongly denying allegations that originated on Instagram that he was responsible for a violent assault on his estranged girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, that took place at a home he owns in suburban Atlanta.

“For the record, the totally baseless and offensive claims made against me are completely false,” McCoy wrote on his social media accounts. “Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

A statement from Cordon’s lawyers intimated that McCoy could be connected to the assault, but unlike the Instagram poster, did not directly assert that he was perpetrator.

Here’s what we know about the allegations against McCoy and the incident involving Cordon.

The victim is McCoy’s former girlfriend

Delicia Cordon is McCoy’s estranged girlfriend who has been living at McCoy’s home in Alpharetta, Ga. According to court documents obtained by TMZ and the New York Times, McCoy is suing Cordon in an attempt to remove her from the home. The two were due to attend a court hearing Tuesday, but it was postponed until Aug. 14. A court filing said the two had dated for at least two years.

A woman who wrote that she was Cordon’s friend posted a photo on Instagram showing what appeared to be a bloody and bruised Cordon, along with unsubstantiated allegations against McCoy. The graphic post was deleted by Tuesday evening and replaced with another message that said in part, “Lie to these people if you want Shady, but you know I know everything.” The Instagram user has been named in media reports but her identity has not been confirmed.

What police are saying

The Milton Police Department said it was investigating a break-in at the home that occurred at 3:18 a.m. Tuesday morning, noting that “an adult female victim” was treated at the North Fulton Regional Hospital and released. A second woman, identified in a statement from Cordon’s lawyers as her cousin, suffered a minor injury during the incident.

According to police, the Cordon was physically assaulted by a single intruder who demanded specific items from her.

“The preliminary investigation indicated that this residence was specifically targeted by the suspect or suspects, and not a random incident,” police said in a statement.

No arrests have been made and police have not publicly identified any suspects or said whether McCoy was suspected of being involved.

Police released an incident report Wednesday night, which revealed investigators found no signs of forced entry into the home.

What Cordon’s lawyers are saying

Tuesday night, the lawyers representing Cordon released a statement claiming she was attacked by a “male assailant,” whom they claim hit her in the face multiple times with a firearm. The lawyers said the assailant entered the home with no signs of forced entry and demanded “specific items of jewelry” that the star running back had given to Cordon, but subsequently “requested back on many occasions.”

The lawyers also claimed McCoy turned off the electricity and attempted to forcibly evict Cordon and her children from the home on June 1, and that McCoy removed the home’s security system and installed new security cameras that Cordon couldn’t access or view.

The attorneys also said that McCoy hadn’t checked on Cordon or his residence since the incident.

What McCoy’s lawyers are saying

On Wednesday, McCoy retained prominent Atlanta defense attorney Don Samuel, who is currently getting up to speed on the allegations and is expected speak with Milton police and Cordon’s lawyers before commenting publicly. Samuel has defended numerous NFL stars in the past, including Ray Lewis, Jamal Lewis and Ben Roethlisberger, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Jacoby Hudson, McCoy’s lawyer in last year’s eviction case, told the New York Times the running back had been training in Miami at the time the incident at his Atlanta home occurred.

“He would never put his hands on her,” Hudson told the Times. “He has been letting her live in the house because she said she and her kids have nowhere to go. But now he wants to sell it.”

What the Buffalo Bills are saying

Tuesday afternoon, the Bills released the following statement: “We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league was “reviewing the matter.”

McCoy’s former teammate speaks out

Former Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito took to Twitter Tuesday night to speak out about the allegations against his teammate, claiming, “I know the full story and he didn’t do it.”

“She was definitely assaulted,” Incognito added in a subsequent tweet. “Police were involved. Shady was in Florida and she was in Atlanta.”

Other teammates, however, have remained silent about the incident.