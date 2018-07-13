Ex-girlfriend blames LeSean McCoy in 911 tape: 'My face is demolished'

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, seen here with then-girlfriend Delicia Cordon. Cordon was allegedly assaulted and robbed at McCoy’s suburban Atlanta home Tuesday morning.

Delicia Cordon, the estranged girlfriend of Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy, said she thought the former Eagles star was behind an alleged assault and robbery at a house he owns in suburban Atlanta.

Moments after she was allegedly beaten with a gun by an unidentified suspect in a home owned by McCoy early Tuesday morning, Cordon told the 911 dispatcher she believed the attack had “something to do with my ex-boyfriend.”

“He must have known the camera system. LeSean must have told him. There’s no camera in the front,” Cordon said on the 911 tape, noting the suspect left through the front of the house.

“I have cameras all outside my house, and my boyfriend — who I feel like did this, who set me up — is going to see us on the cameras outside,” a frantic Cordon added. “He took my diamond bracelet off my wrist. He just kept asking for jewelry. I think this has something to do with my ex-boyfriend… My face is demolished right now.”

Milton police have not publicly identified Cordon as the victim in the attack and robbery that took place at the Alpharetta, Ga., home early Tuesday morning, and redacted her name from the audio released Thursday night. But Cordon’s lawyers have previously identified her as the victim.

Cordon’s lawyers claim she was struck by a “male assailant” multiple times in the face with a firearm. They also claim McCoy removed the home’s security system on June 1 and installed new security cameras that Cordon couldn’t access or view.

McCoy denied he had anything to do with the incident, calling the allegations “totally baseless and offensive” in posts on his social media accounts. “Further more, I have not had any direct contact with any of the people involved in months.”

Don Samuel, the prominent Atlanta defense attorney McCoy retained to handle the situation, has yet to make any public statements about the incident or the allegations made against the star running back. On Tuesday, Jacoby Hudson, McCoy’s lawyer in last year’s eviction case, told the New York Times the running back had been training in Miami at the time the incident at his Atlanta home occurred.

On July 3, 2017, McCoy told Milton police during call about a domestic dispute that Cordon was in possession of high-end jewelry he feared she was trying to steal as the two were breaking up. McCoy also told police he was concerned Cordon could make “false accusations” about him because of the “climate of domestic abuse in his profession.”

According to an incident report released by police, Cordon was arrested when she arrived at the home last July on an outstanding warrant involving a failure to appear in court over traffic violations.

Police also visited the house on June 1, after Cordon witnessed individuals moving furniture from the home on her remote security camera. Daphne McCoy, McCoy’s mother, told police she was removing her son’s furniture while he was practicing with the Bills “so that he did not have to deal with Delicia.”

According to an incident report, police ordered McCoy’s mother to return all the items, and said McCoy and Cordon would have to go though civil court to divide the items. Police also told McCoy by phone that Cordon could remain in the home until a proper eviction process took place.

Neither the NFL nor the Buffalo Bills have commented on the incident since Tuesday. “We have spoken to LeSean and have been in contact with the National Football League. We will continue to gather information,” the Bills have previously said in a statement.