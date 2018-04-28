Eagles draft analysis: What they're saying about Avonte Maddox and Josh Sweat

Video: Jordan Mailata - Eagles' seventh-round pick in NFL draft - was an rugby star who hasn't played football

Australian rugby player Jordan Mailata appears onstage after being selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 7th round of the NFL draft on Saturday.

You might be surprised to hear the Eagles gave away two seventh-round draft picks to get a guy who has never played American football.

But, when you see the 6-foot-8, 346-pounder run, cut, and knock the snot outta people, you might understand.

Mailata ran a 5.12 40-yard dash and a 4.67 short shuttle. He’s also just 20 years old.

The Eagles moved up 17 spots to the No. 233 pick, which they acquired from New England in exchange for the 250th pick and a 2019 7th-round pick.

