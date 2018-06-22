Watch Jon Dorenbos get an Eagles Super Bowl ring - and learn how you can win your own

Summer solstice 2018: What it is and how to celebrate in Philly

An Eagles fan uses her camera to take a photo of one of the Super Bowl Rings that were on display on the Parkway last year during the opening day of the NFL Draft. Every Super Bowl ring that has been given out to the winning team was on display in a circular case.

Your reaction to getting your own Eagles World Championship ring may never be as good as former Eagles player Jon Dorenbos’.

The Eagles launched a sweepstakes this week that gives fans a shot at winning the coveted piece of jewelry, along with a slew of other prizes, including 50-yard line tickets for the Eagles-Redskins game on Dec. 3, as well as a meet-and-greet with owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Those interested will need to donate a minimum of $10 online between now and Sept. 30. Proceeds from the sweepstakes will go toward the Eagles Autism Challenge, an organization that raises funds for autism research. A winner is expected to be chosen in October.

“This has truly been one of the most remarkable seasons in franchise history,” Ryan Hammond, Eagles Autism Challenge executive director, said in a statement. “From winning our first Lombardi Trophy to raising more than $2.5 million for innovative autism research, our fans have supported us every step of the way. The Eagles World Championship Ring Sweepstakes will present one lucky Eagles fan with a once-in-a-lifetime keepsake, while directing much-needed funds to a cause that affects the lives of so many in our communities.”

Don't miss your chance to win an official #Eagles World Championship ring and other great prizes. Visit https://t.co/RCjMxfQwIS today to enter. pic.twitter.com/hR6gsOYAb4 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) June 20, 2018

The sweepstakes comes a week after the Eagles received their own official championship rings in honor of their first-ever Super Bowl win against the New England Patriots. While Dorenbos — the former Eagles player who had to quit the sport after getting heart surgery — wasn’t on the team this season to witness the win, his contributions weren’t lost on Lurie, who previously promised him a ring.

>> READ MORE: Here’s what the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII ring ceremony looked like

The organization kept its promise, sharing a short video clip of Dorenbos getting the ring on Thursday.

“I don’t even want touch it,” he said. “Do I touch it?”

Fans applauded the teams’ decision to award Dorenbos a ring, with one comparing him to a “little kid at Christmas.” Another remarked, “very few people, if anyone, deserved it more” than Dorenbos.

https://t.co/tY4IkNetVr cute is this? He's like a little kid at Christmas.That is pretty neat the way it lights up nd everything. — kim dunn (@kmjdu) June 21, 2018

Very few people, if anyone, deserved it more than you @JonDorenbos! Glad you finally got the ring you earned over the last 12 seasons in an unheralded and overlooked job on the field. — Christopher Buttich (@CBates218) June 21, 2018

Dorenbos, who played for the Eagles for 11 seasons, was traded to the New Orleans Saints last summer when doctors discovered that he had an aortic aneurysm. Dorenbos also appeared on the show America’s Got Talent in 2016, performing magic tricks. His life is the subject of an upcoming movie.