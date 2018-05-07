Quarterback Joe Callahan signs two-year contract with Eagles

Markus Wheaton, former Bears and Steelers receiver, signs with Eagles May 2

Quarterback Joe Callahan gets sacked by the Eagles’ Steven Means (right) and defensive back Aaron Grymes a preseason game in 2017.

The Eagles signed quarterback Joe Callahan to a two-year contract on Monday, giving them another passer during an offseason when starter Carson Wentz is recovering from a torn ACL.

Callahan, 24, is an Absecon native who went to Holy Spirit High School and played college football at Division III Wesley in Delaware. He has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and New Orleans Saints since going undrafted in 2016. He’s 5 of 7 for 11 yards in one career game.

Wentz is not expected to participate in spring workouts and might miss the entire preseason, so the Eagles need the quarterback depth. Nick Foles and Nate Sudfeld return to the Eagles as the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks this season. That makes Callahan a long shot to make the roster this season unless there’s an injury during training camp.

However, Callahan should be able to get work during offseason workouts, training camp, and the preseason. The Eagles are also expected to sign two undrafted rookie quarterbacks before rookie minicamp this weekend.