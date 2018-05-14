Jay Ajayi reportedly facing lawsuit after trashing rental mansion following Eagles' Super Bowl win

Jay Ajayi joined the Eagles midway through the 2017 season.

Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is being sued by the owner of a rental home who says Ajayi trashed the space, refused to pay for fees charged and pushed the owner when he confronted Ajayi.

TMZ is reporting Ajayi spent five days in a mansion in Los Angeles rented off the website Airbnb following the Eagles’ Super Bowl win over the Patriots in February. During that time, Ajayi allegedly hosted a handful of parties in the home, which he was told not to. TMZ says Ajayi accrued $25,000 in penalty fees and was confronted by the property’s owner two weeks after the Super Bowl. The owner described the pushing incident as battery.

An unnamed Ajayi representative responded to TMZ’s report, saying “the lawsuit is bogus.” They also say Ajayi did not cause any damages or hurt the owner, and that the owner did not want to use Airbnb’s website and wanted Ajayi to pay him directly in cash.

Ajayi was traded from the Dolphins to the Eagles in October of last year. He appeared in seven regular-season games, rushing for 408 yards with a touchdown, and all three of the Eagles’ postseason games.