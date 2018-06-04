Eagles - at least some of them - to attend Super Bowl celebration at White House on Tuesday

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie joined defensive end Brandon Graham (55) and safety Malcolm Jenkins during the national anthem at a game last season. Jenkins raised his fist as a form of social protest. Jenkins has already made clear he won’t be attending the Eagles’ White House visit.

The Eagles will travel to Washington on Tuesday for their much-anticipated visit to the White House. They will meet President Trump for a presentation on the South Lawn at 3 p.m. – this is the “photo opp” in which Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said he would not participate.

It remains unclear how many players on the Eagles will go through the gates at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. Some players, such as Jenkins and defensive end Chris Long, have made it clear they will not attend. Quarterback Carson Wentz indicated that he would attend if most of his teammates planned on going. Others on the team still vacillated when they last met with reporters. The Eagles postponed their scheduled media availability on Monday afternoon, so the answer will come during President Trump’s remarks.

Team officials are leaving the decision up to the players. It’s been a sensitive topic since the Eagles won the Super Bowl in February, and it wasn’t clear the team would even visit until last month. Wentz’s stance was that he did not view the trip as a political visit – it’s a way for the Eagles to be recognized. For some players, the chance to see the White House and the historical value of the visit will factor into their decision more than anything to do with President Trump.

“My wife [soccer player Julie Ertz] had gone in the past after they won the World Cup, and she spoke about how fun it was to go down there, learn so much, and see the history,” said tight end Zach Ertz, who was undecided about going when interviewed. “The opportunity to go there, whether you agree with the organization that’s in there or not, it is the premier building in this nation. …So from that perspective, it would be neat.”

There are absences every year, although they will receive more attention this year because the Eagles are the first team to visit after Donald Trump’s critical comments of NFL players last fall and after the league instituted a national anthem policy last month. The Trump administration lauded the decision. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was quoted in The New York Times as making a critical comments about Trump’s presidency and suggested that not all owners support him, according to a secret recording of a league meeting that The Times obtained.

The Eagles were among the NFL’s most socially active teams throughout last season, and there are different opinions about the White House visit. But one opinion that seemed consistent was that this visit would not divide the team.

“This isn’t going to be a divisive moment in the locker room,” Ertz said. “Guys are going to respect one another’s opinion… It’s not going to cause a rift in the locker room.”

