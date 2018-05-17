Report: Eagles invited to visit White House on June 5

Nick Foles admires the Lombardi Trophy after he passed for 373 yards and three touchdowns in an MVP performance. The Eagles will visit the White House next month.

A date has been set for the Eagles’ invitation to the White House. First reported by 6ABC, the Eagles are invited to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with President Donald Trump on June 5.

According to 6ABC, logistics are still being organized. The Eagles were initially invited last month.

In late April, reports surfaced that the Eagles were in conversation with the White House about planning the visit. Those conversations were muddled by a report from the New York Times that included comments made by Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie in which he was critical of Trump.

Immediately following the Eagles’ win over the Patriots in February, a number of players declared they wouldn’t be making the visit.