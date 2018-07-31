Real, live hitting at Eagles training camp ups the risk of injuries

Eagles defenders know how hard it is to stop the team's run-pass option plays

Eagles defenders know how hard it is to stop the team's run-pass option plays Jul 29

Should Eagles add a veteran to be on the safe(ty) side, or can youngsters step up?

Should Eagles add a veteran to be on the safe(ty) side, or can youngsters step up? Jul 31

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

Tuesday’s first day of live tackling at training camp resulted in Shelton Gibson taking a hit much harder than this foam bat tap during a drill last season.

The reason teams don’t go full-contact, tackle-to-the-ground that much in training camp is that players get hurt. You need to do some of it – defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said Tuesday that tackling is “probably a defensive coach’s biggest concern going into a first preseason game” — but it’s all too easy to lose a player.

Nothing catastrophic happened Tuesday when the Eagles added tackling periods to their workout, but both wideout Shelton Gibson and running back Matt Jones both left early after collisions. With Gibson, the concern might be a concussion, after his helmet flew off when he was hit reaching for a high pass over the middle. Gibson stayed down on the field for a while before being helped off.

Jones seemed to be limping after a hard tackle on a run up the middle, and went inside, but later he said he was fine.

Carson Wince?

So, the Eagles have practiced twice since Carson Wentz wowed everyone on Saturday by doing everything in practice, including sprinting away from pressure. Wentz hasn’t worked 11-on-11 since Saturday.

The word after Sunday’s practice was that this was part of the plan, to back off Wentz and his repaired left knee after Saturday’s hard work. But with the Eagles off Monday, it was a little surprising to see Wentz limited again Tuesday. He is scheduled to talk to reporters Wednesday, and that surely will be a topic.

Birdseed

The two guys added to the roster last week, defensive tackle Adam Reth and wideout DeAndre Carter, are sharing a locker stall, which does not connote an air of permanence. Carter made a nice end-zone catch while being hit Tuesday, on a scrambling pass by fourth quarterback Joe Callahan. … Jim Schwartz said that Sidney Jones, despite having played in only one game last season as a rookie returning from Achilles’ surgery, is “way ahead of where the rookies are, not only knowledge of the defense, but techniquen and things like that.”