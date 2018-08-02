Bryce Treggs takes field for first time in Eagles training camp; Shelton Gibson still sidelined

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

Eagles’ Bryce Treggs, left, leaps over the Giants’ Nat Berhe, right, during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, NJ on November 6, 2016.

A knee cartilage problem kept wide receiver Bryce Treggs out of the first week of Eagles training camp, but Treggs joined the workouts Thursday, looking to make up for lost time.

“Huge relief,” said Treggs, who is taking part in his third Eagles camp, at age 24. “Camp’s a marathon, not a sprint. Even though I missed the first six practices, I’ve been here before … We’re not even into the preseason yet. I still have a lot of time to build up and make some plays.”

Treggs played in nine Eagles games in 2016, most memorably catching a 58-yard pass at the Giants, which remains the longest gainer of his career. Last season the Browns signed him off the Eagles’ practice squad and Treggs played in a half-dozen Cleveland games, catching five passes for 79 yards, before being released and returning to the Eagles’ practice squad on Dec. 14, just in time to earn a Super Bowl ring, though he never joined the 53-man roster.

Treggs faces a tough fight to make the team. Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor, Mack Hollins and Mike Wallace are pretty much locked in. Former Houston quarterback Greg Ward, a veteran of last year’s camp, has looked really good. Then there’s 2017 fifth-round pick Shelton Gibson, currently sidelined with a concussion, former Steeler and Bear Markus Wheaton, and five more guys of lesser pedigree.

“It’s deep. I love it. People are making plays all across the field,” Treggs said.

Good Advice

Defensive line coach Chris Wilson drew a chuckle from the fans and reporters watching practice Thursday when he implored his charges to stop jumping offside.

“Watch the [freaking] ball!!” Wilson yelled.

It was an intense day, with live drills focusing on goalline and short-yardage situations. Tight end Richard Rodgers, who briefly scuffled with defensive end Michael Bennett, later left practice after injuring his arm or wrist knocking a pass away from linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill in the end zone. Grugier-Hill would really like to win Mychal Kendricks’ old weakside job, and prove he is more than a special-teams guy.

Running back Matt Jones, who suffered an undisclosed injury on Tuesday, briefly returned to practice Thursday but didn’t stay long.

Making it Snappy

Backup center Isaac Seumalo believes he is making progress with the high snaps that have plagued him in this camp, though he did fire one over Nate Sudfeld on Thursday. Offensive coordinator Mike Groh noted recently that the misfires tend to happen on running plays.

“The snap is a whole different animal. It’s something you’ve got to practice a lot, so I do stuff after practice,” said Seumalo, who began last season as the starting left guard, but gave way to Stefen Wisniewski after two games. “You’re a little more aggressive on running plays.”

Asked how he thinks he’s doing, Seumalo said: “I think I’m balling out. But tomorrow’s another day.”