A diamond-studded necklace allows you to keep the Eagles' Super Bowl 'Philly Special' touchdown play close to your heart

Just released, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers have unveiled a necklace featuring the actual playbook formation of the “Philly Special” touchdown play that helped the Eagles clinch the Super Bowl LII win.

From Jason Kelce bobbleheads to “Championship Bubbly” sparkling white wine, the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win has spawned the creation of all sorts of memorabilia. One of the latest commemoratory novelties to ponder over is a diamond-studded version of the “Philly Special.”

Just released, Safian & Rudolph Jewelers has unveiled a necklace featuring the actual playbook formation of the touchdown play, thrown by tight end Trey Burton to Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles on a trick play near the end of the game’s first half.

Labeled by many as the greatest trick play in Super Bowl history, the Philly Special deserved to be cemented in gold for those to remember forever, the jeweler said.

“The visual of the play call itself conjures up such emotions,” says Rich Goldberg, who owns the store with his father. “We’ve seen people get the play tattooed on their bodies, and we’ve seen the play on people’s T-shirts all over the city and decided to take it to the next level.”

The necklace is available in a 14-karat white or yellow gold version, featuring a “football-shaped” marquise diamond, for $795. It also comes in a silver with cubic zirconia option, which can also be gold-plated at no extra charge, for $295. For die-hard fans, both present a way to physically keep the historic play close to their heart, day in and day out.

Necklaces can be purchased at the store, on the corner of Seventh and Sansom Streets. Safian & Rudolph has been a staple of Jewelers’ Row for more than 60 years, a family-owned and -operated business that opened in 1952. The store offers other playful, Philly-centric items, too, including pretzel-shaped cufflinks dusted with fake salt, and Eagles-spirited gems like cufflinks that show off the official Birds logo and ones that mimic a retro version of the team’s helmet.

As for the Philly Special necklace, Safian & Rudolph plans to present a necklace to Foles and his wife, Tori.

“Nick Foles and the Eagles gave Philly its greatest gift ever in a Super Bowl title,” Goldberg said. “This gift to them is a token of Philadelphia’s appreciation.”