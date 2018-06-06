Father's Day is coming and the Eagles are Super Bowl champs. Does that change things for you, like it does me?

Phil, left, and his father Robert DiTullio celebrate as Brandon Graham forced a Tom Brady fumble in the 4th quarter. The Eagles defeated the Patriots in the Super Bowl LII. They were part of 3,000 fans attending a sold-out Super Bowl Party at Xfinity Live! on Feb. 4, 2018. CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer

Father’s Day will be different this year. As Sunday, June 17 approaches, Sunday, February 4, 2018 continues to creep back into my mind. That night, as a native Philadelphian watching the Eagles win their first-ever Super Bowl, forever changed the dynamic of my relationship with my father. I’d bet that’s probably something I share with many fans across Eagles nation.

Growing up an Eagles fan, for me, guaranteed two things:

An intimate knowledge of what disappointment feels like (especially between the years 2001 to 2005 and again in 2008). Sundays gathered around the television watching and learning from my dad as he wore the many hats of Eagles lead critic, cheerleader, and commentator.

With every pass in the dirt, every mismanaged timeout, every driveway workout and every Eagles team that came up short, I learned something from watching my dad. I learned what unwavering support is.

SHARE YOUR STORY: For Father’s Day, we want to share the stories of father’s and their families that were drawn closer together as they watched the Eagles win their first Super Bowl. Did you learn life lessons from your dad, connected to watching the Birds? Did you share a special moment with your father when the big game was finally over? Dads, what did it mean to watch that game with the kids you’re raising to be Eagles fans? Share your story with Ray Boyd at rboyd@philly.com. Also, if you have one, include a photo that represents your story and we’ll highlight some on Philly.com.

Sometimes it means you can’t rationalize why you love something. You just know you do. You know that no matter the outcome – you have to throw your full support behind a cause because you’re confident it’s the right thing to do. For 26 years of life, that’s what being an Eagles fan meant to me; constantly getting knocked down, but always believing you could stand back up.

This Father’s Day has to be a little different. We’re champions now. It’s been months and we haven’t stopped talking about the Eagles winning a Super Bowl. It’s the ultimate reward for a father and his child’s collective effort as fans.

Do you know what I mean? If you do, I’d love to hear your story.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl, it finally felt like all fans collectively stood up. It was one of the most emotional moments I’ve ever shared with my dad. I’d love to help share yours this Father’s Day, too. Send me an email at rboyd@philly.com and let’s talk about what it’s like to be a family that roots for the NFL champions now.