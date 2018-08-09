Eagles-Steelers: How to watch or stream the first preseason game

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, left, and head coach Doug Pederson talk during Eagles training camp. Though Wentz won’t play Thursday night, he still has his sights on the season opener.

The Eagles will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field Thursday, in the first preseason game where the Birds will play with the title “Super Bowl champions.”

Healthy Eagles starters will play early in the first quarter of tonight’s game, with the majority of the playing time going to the team’s second and third units. And though he won’t get on the field tonight, quarterback Carson Wentz still has his sights on returning for the season opener.

Here’s what you need to know about Thursday’s preseason game:

Steelers at Eagles: Week 1 preseason game

When: Thursday, Aug. 9

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: Kickoff is 7 p.m.

TV: NBC10 (Scott Graham, Mike Mayock, Dave Spadaro)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Gus Salazar and Bill Kulik).

Streaming: FutboTV, NFL GamePass (both require a subscription)

Mobile: Verizon Wireless subscribers can stream the game on their phones for free

Media coverage

As with every preseason game, staff writers Zach Berman, Jeff McLane, Les Bowen and Paul Domowitch will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at philly.com/eagles. Our Early Birds newsletter also includes practice and preseason highlights.

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Michael Barkann will host Eagles Pregame Live at 6 p.m., with Ray Didinger and former Eagles Seth Joyner and Barrett Brooks on set. Ed Rendell, the former Pennsylvania governor and Daily News columnist, will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live following the game.

For Eagles fans who miss the game live, the NFL Network will re-air Eagles-Steelers preseason contest in its entirety on Friday at 4 p.m.

What to know about the Eagles

• Wentz and Nick Foles (neck spasms) are both sitting out of tonight’s game, so expect to see a healthy does of Nate Sudfeld, who has gotten a lot of work in at practice over the last several days.

• Expect to see linebacker Jordan Hicks and cornerback Sidney Jones on the field during tonight’s game. It will also be the first opportunity for fans to see rookie tight end Dallas Goedert in an Eagles uniform.

• For Josh Adams, an undrafted Eagles running back, there’s no such thing as a meaningless preseason game: “I’m just trying to learn from being out there… Learning from my mistakes. Learning from others’ mistakes. Each day, I have to learn something new and get better.”

• Offensive lineman Aaron Evans plans to be the unheralded and undrafted free agent who impresses the coaching staff enough to be kept around: “I have big aspirations and goals, and I’ve worked too long to stop.”

What to know about the Steelers

• Injuries will prevent Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, linebackers T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree and tight end Vance McDonald from seeing any action. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is also expected to miss the game.

• Following yet another contract dispute, star running back Le’Veon Bell won’t see the field at all during Thursday night’s game (or for the rest of the preseason, for that matter). Slapped with the franchise tag, Bell is expected report to the Steelers sometime before Week 1.

• Wide receiver Damoun Patterson, an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State, has impressed Steelers coaches so much he’s been running routes with the first team offense. Expect to see a lot of Patterson Thursday night.

Remaining preseason schedule

Saturday, Aug. 11 (open practice)

9:40 a.m. – Doug Pederson press conference

10 a.m. – Practice

Sunday, Aug. 12

9:15 a.m. – Practice

11:45 a.m. – Jim Schwartz press conference

Monday, Aug. 13

9:15 a.m. – Practice

11:45 a.m. – Mike Groh press conference

Tuesday, Aug. 14

9:45 a.m. – Practice

11:45 a.m. – Doug Pederson press conference

Wednesday, Aug. 15

Mock game walkthrough. Closed to the media.

Thursday, Aug. 16

7:30 p.m. – Eagles vs. New England Patriots preseason game

Thursday, Aug. 23

8 p.m. – Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns preseason game

Thursday, Aug. 30

7 p.m. – New York Jets vs. Eagles preseason game

