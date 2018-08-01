Eagles' receiver Shelton Gibson enters concussion protocol during training camp

Should Eagles add a veteran to be on the safe(ty) side, or can youngsters step up?

Eagles receiver Shelton Gibson took a hard hit during training camp and is in concussion protocol.

Doug Pederson confirmed Wednesday that second-year receiver Shelton Gibson has entered the NFL’s concussion protocol, after a collision Tuesday that knocked off Gibson’s helmet and ended his practice early.

Gibson, 23, was a fifth-round draft pick in 2017 who struggled to get on the field as a rookie, playing in only five regular-season games. He was off to a much better start in this camp.

Pederson said this wide-receiver group is the deepest he has had in his three camps as head coach, so missing any time is a setback for a guy in Gibson’s shoes.

Another casualty of Tuesday’s first full-contact day of training camp was running back Matt Jones, who missed practice Wednesday with what Pederson called a minor “lower body” injury. Pederson said he hoped Jones could return on Thursday.

Corner D.J. Killings, absent the last few days, returned to the field Wednesday.

What’s Up, Doc?

The Eagles haven’t made any announcements about their medical staff since they dismissed head team physician and orthopedic surgeon Dr. Peter DeLuca and team internist Dr. Gary Dorshimer in June. Both men worked with the team for about two decades.

But, in discussing Carson Wentz’s recovery, Pederson referred to Dr. Christopher Dodson, the Sixers’ head team doctor. Dodson’s biography on the Rothman Institute website says that he is “head orthopedic surgeon for the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Next question?

Agent Drew Rosenhaus attended Wednesday’s practice and huddled with Eagles officials. Rosenhaus, who represented Terrell Owens during his tumultuous time with the Eagles, is the agent for Jay Ajayi, Tim Jernigan, Jalen Mills, and Nigel Bradham.

Playing nickel slots

Wednesday made it three days as the first-team nickel corner for De’Vante Bausby, matching the three days there for Sidney Jones. Jones has flashed enormous talent and will play a lot this season, but the coaches seem to value Bausby. Bausby, 25, played in four games with the Bears in 2016. He joined the Eagles’ practice squad on Sept. 12, after Kansas City waived him.