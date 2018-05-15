Eagles sign linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, cut undrafted safety Dominick Sanders

The names ahead of Billy Brown on the Eagles' depth chart have changed, but is he better off?

May 15

LaRoy Reynolds with the Falcons during the NFC divisional round of the 2018 playoffs.

Another of the 15 undrafted rookie free agents the Eagles signed has been waived. This time it’s safety Dominick Sanders, from Georgia. Sanders was axed to make room for linebacker LaRoy Reynolds, a 27-year-old veteran who has spent time with the Jaguars, the Bears and the Falcons.

Reynolds, 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds, was a college teammate of Eagles safety Rodney McLeod at Virginia. He served a four-game suspension for testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance during his rookie season in 2013 with Jacksonville.

Reynolds played in Super Bowl LI for the Falcons, along with linebacker Paul Worrilow, another Eagles signee this spring. Last season, Reynolds started out on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, then joined the Falcons’ roster on Oct. 31.

On Monday, the Eagles added tryout wide receiver and returner Tim Wilson, from Radnor High and East Stroudsburg, at the expense of undrafted rookie corner Jordan Thomas, from Oklahoma.