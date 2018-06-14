Eagles set to receive Super Bowl LII championship rings in ceremony

Eagles’ Chris Long poses during the last day of the Eagles three-day mandatory minicamp in Philadelphia, PA on June 13, 2018.

The last night for the Eagles to bask in the glory of their Super Bowl LII championship may be upon us.

In a ceremony scheduled for Thursday night, the Eagles will receive their championship rings.

If Doug Pederson gets his wish — they will move on and set their sights on getting another one to match.

“Honestly, after the ring ceremony, to me, we’ve put that to bed. We’ve put that to rest, and we move on to 2018,” Pederson said. “Listen, we always are going to remember. It’s going to be every time we’re in the city — I was at two events [Monday] and the city’s on fire. It’s great. I love it. Fans are excited, and they should be.

If it is the last night, the Eagles have made sure to enjoy it.

Good news I have for thursday:

We get our rings.

World Cup starts.

Minicamp breaks. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 13, 2018

GIVE ME MY RING❗️ — Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) June 14, 2018

They even had a soundtrack ready, including Drake’s “Big Rings:”

On Eagles ring ceremony day, part of the practice mix is a standard from last season’s playlist: “I got a really big team, they need some really big rings…” — Les Bowen (@LesBowen) June 14, 2018