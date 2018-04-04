Eagles sign former Packers tight end Richard Rodgers in free agency

The Eagles and tight end Richard Rodgers agreed on a one-year contract Wednesday, helping the Eagles with tight end depth they lost when Trey Burton left in free agency and they cut Brent Celek.
Rodgers, 26, played for the Green Bay Packers for the past four seasons. A 2014 third-round pick out of California, Rodgers has 25 career starts with 120 catches, 1,166 yards, and 13 touchdowns. He’s coming off a down year, totaling a career-worst 12 catches for 160 yards and a score. His best season came in 2015, when he recorded 58 catches for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.
He’ll try to reboot his career with the Eagles, where he could fit in as the No. 2 tight end behind Zach Ertz. The Eagles also have Billy Brown, Joshua Perkins, and Adam Zaruba on their roster at tight end. They can add to the position in the draft, too. They haven’t drafted a tight end since Ertz in 2013. Signing Rodgers does not change their draft strategy.
Rodgers is another example of how the Eagles are trying to plug reserve roles with players on one-year contracts. That helps them in their effort to have quality depth for 2018, but it does not tie them to onerous contracts beyond this season.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.