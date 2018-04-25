Which player will the Eagles pick at No. 32?

Sony Michel, running back, Georgia. Average grade: 6.5.

Zach Berman, Grade 8: Michel is a dynamic running back who’s drawn comparisons to New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara. That could excite the Eagles, who could put Michel in a running back committee. He can help in the passing game, too. Like LSU’s Derrius Guice, the positional value is a question.

Les Bowen, Grade 7: I think Michel is more likely to be available in a trade-down scenario than Guice, but that’s just a guess. Like Guice, a long-term starter. I would throw USC’s Ronald Jones II into that group of 30s-to-40s running backs, all offering good value.

Paul Domowitch, Grade 7: He shared the backfield with Nick Chubb at Georgia, averaging just 11 carries a game. But the Eagles aren’t looking for a workhorse. Michel excelled as a receiver and pass-protector. There’s probably a better chance he’ll still be on the board at 32 than Guice.

Jeff McLane, Grade 7: He didn’t exactly shine at the combine, which may be why he hasn’t cracked many first-round boards, but Michel produced in college. He’s an elusive runner, doesn’t shy from contact, and could be the future No. 1 back with Jay Ajayi under contract for only one more season.

