Black parents say movie theater manager called police on them in West Philadelphia

Black parents say movie theater manager called police on them in West Philadelphia Jun 25

Tabu to replace ICandy, the Gayborhood bar where owner used racial slur

Tabu to replace ICandy, the Gayborhood bar where owner used racial slur Jun 27

Nick Foles does weather and traffic on Fox29

Nick Foles does weather and traffic on Fox29 Jun 28

More by Michael Boren

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

Nick Foles talks during his news conference at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on April 24, 2018.

Nick Foles made an appearance on Fox29’s morning show Thursday and helped the staff do weather and traffic.

“Oh my God, here he is,” meteorologist Sue Serio exclaimed as Foles, the Super Bowl MVP, appeared behind her on screen.

She then walked off-screen to let him do his bit.

“What’s the temperature right now, Nick Foles?” Serio asked.

“It’s 75 degrees,” he said, adding, “You know, it’s pretty humid. We’re getting ready for training camp, so you know, gotta hydrate a little bit more.”

>> Read more: Nick Foles’ wife, Tori, opens up about her struggle with little-known disorder

The Fox crew also let him talk about traffic on Route 42 in New Jersey and the lifting of a ground-stop at Philadelphia International Airport.

“Hey, check with the airline,” Foles said. “Not fun.”

Foles also talked about his new book, “Believe It.”

>> Read more: The miracle of Nick Foles – not beyond belief