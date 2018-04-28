Eagles draft Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State in second round of NFL draft

Eagles 2018 NFL draft picks: What you need to know about the newest class

Dallas Goedert, a tight end from South Dakota State, smiles at his public welcome on Saturday.

Here is a look at the Eagles’ 2018 draft picks:

6-foot-5, 265 pounds, South Dakota State

2nd round, No. 49 overall

Goedert is the first tight end the Eagles have drafted since Zach Ertz in 2013, and he’ll have a chance to contribute quickly with Ertz in two-tight end sets. Goedert is a big, tough pass-catcher who dominated at the football championship subdivision level but must develop as a blocker.

5-9, 184, Pittsburgh

4th round, No. 125 overall

Maddox lacks size, but he brings speed and toughness to the position and could find a role as a slot cornerback, a spot the Eagles need. They will also use him as a special teams player and potentially a returner, where the speed he showed with a 4.39-second 40-yard dash will be an asset.

6-5, 251, Florida State

4th round, No. 130 overall

A former top recruit, Sweat’s combination of height, weight, and speed (4.53-second 40-yard dash) is enticing for an edge rusher. A devastating knee injury as a high school senior still haunts Sweat three years later, but he started for three years for the Seminoles. This pick was made with an eye toward the future because of the Eagles’ depth at defensive end.

6-7, 332, TCU

6th round, No. 206 overall

Pryor has experience at both tackle and guard at TCU and can provide depth on the offensive line, which is an organizational priority. Pryor’s weight fluctuated throughout his college career, so the Eagles will need to keep him at the right size as he develops.

6-8, 346, Sydney, Australia

7th round, No. 233 overall

The Eagles traded up in the seventh round to take a chance on the mammoth-sized rugby player who is just beginning to learn football. This pick was a project considering he’s never played a down of football. But the Eagles are gambling on his rare size and athleticism.