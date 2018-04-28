sports

Eagles

Eagles draft analysis: What they're saying about Avonte Maddox and Josh Sweat

Popular Stories

Delaware St Florida St Football-28042018-0002
Camera icon STEVE CANNON / AP
The analysts are a big fan on the Eagles gambling on Josh Sweat, who fell due to history with a knee injury.
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
Close icon

EJ Smith

Staff Writer

More by EJ Smith

More from EJ Smith Arrow icon

The Eagles made two quick picks in the fourth round, adding depth to their defense by drafting Pittsburgh cornerback Avonte Maddox and Florida State defensive lineman Josh Sweat.

Maddox is a small (5-foot-9, 184 pounds) and agile (4.39 40-yard dash time) cornerback who could possible fill the hole left by Patrick Robinson at the nickel corner spot.

Sweat is a 6-foot-5, 251-pound athletic freak who ran 4.53 in the 40 and has 12.5 sacks over two years. But, he has a knee injury that hampered his draft stock.

Here’s what the experts and average Joes are saying about the Eagles’ Day 3 picks:

Avonte Maddox, Pittsburgh CB

Josh Sweat, FSU DE

Looking for the takes on the Eagles’ Day 2 pick, Dallas Goedert? Look no further.

More Coverage

Published: | Updated: