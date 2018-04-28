Eagles draft analysis: What they're saying about Avonte Maddox and Josh Sweat

Eagles draft analysis: What they're saying about Avonte Maddox and Josh Sweat Apr 28

The analysts are a big fan on the Eagles gambling on Josh Sweat, who fell due to history with a knee injury.

The Eagles made two quick picks in the fourth round, adding depth to their defense by drafting Pittsburgh cornerback Avonte Maddox and Florida State defensive lineman Josh Sweat.

Maddox is a small (5-foot-9, 184 pounds) and agile (4.39 40-yard dash time) cornerback who could possible fill the hole left by Patrick Robinson at the nickel corner spot.

Sweat is a 6-foot-5, 251-pound athletic freak who ran 4.53 in the 40 and has 12.5 sacks over two years. But, he has a knee injury that hampered his draft stock.

Here’s what the experts and average Joes are saying about the Eagles’ Day 3 picks:

Avonte Maddox, Pittsburgh CB

The Eagles add some help in the secondary with Pittsburgh's Avonte Maddox. His 84.2 coverage grade ranked fourth among draft eligible ACC CBs in 2017. — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 28, 2018

Oh yeah, Avonte Maddox is going to replace Patrick Robinson perfectly pic.twitter.com/KtiQgr7ua2 — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) April 28, 2018

Avonte Maddox is a name to watch during camp/preseason with Philly. They don't have a clear-cut slot CB right now. Should be an open competition. — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 28, 2018

Avonte Maddox is my guy. Congratulations, Eagles. — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 28, 2018

Maddox ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash. He can compete for the Eagles’ nickel cornerback spot. Knock on Maddox is his size, but he was third-team all-ACC last season and started at Pitt since his freshman season. Eight career INTs. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 28, 2018

Josh Sweat, FSU DE

Absolutely love what the Eagles did here. Josh Sweat is a potentially difference making edge player. Some injury concerns with his knee, but surprised he goes day three. Great pick — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 28, 2018

Mel Kiper Jr on Josh Sweat: "Without the knee injury, he's a first round pick. Howie Roseman knows this league better than anybody." — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 28, 2018

#Eagles 4th-round DE Josh Sweat (6-4 3/4, 251) has very long arms (34 5/8). Combine numbers were outstanding: 4.53 (40), vertical: 39 1/2, broad jump: 10.4. 10-yard split among best of any DL. Dropped due to injury concerns. Worth a shot here. Pretty easy call.#NFLDraft — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) April 28, 2018

New #Eagles DE Josh Sweat suffered a major knee injury his senior year of high school. He tore the ACL and dislocated his left knee in Sept 2014 and was rushed to the hospital. “I almost lost my leg,” he said once. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 28, 2018

Roseman said medical staff cleared Josh Sweat, Eagles feel like he can get consistent pressure. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 28, 2018

Eagles are taking Fla. State DE Josh Sweat. Former top recruit. 6-5, 251, runs a 4.53 40. A lot of potential. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) April 28, 2018

Looking for the takes on the Eagles’ Day 2 pick, Dallas Goedert? Look no further.