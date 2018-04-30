Eagles exercise Nelson Agholor's fifth-year contract option

Eagles 2018 NFL draft picks: What you need to know about the newest class

The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on wide receiver Nelson Agholor’s contract, giving the team the opportunity to keep him in Philadelphia through the 2019 season.

Agholor would command a projected salary of about $9.4 million if he plays under his original contract during the option year. It’s not guaranteed until March 2019 unless Agholor suffers an injury, although it keeps him under team control for an additional season and could also help if the Eagles try to sign him to a contract extension.

Agholor, 24, emerged as one of the offense’s best players in 2017, when he finished with 62 catches for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. Agholor also led the Eagles with nine receptions in the Super Bowl. His 2017 performance came after he moved to slot receiver spot in August following the trade of Jordan Matthews. He had more yards, catches, and touchdowns than he totaled in his first two years combined, when Agholor underachieved after the Eagles selected him with their 2015 first-round pick. Now, he’s viewed as a key piece of the Eagles offense for 2018 and potentially beyond.

“Be a better football player, mature in my focus, and really fine-tune my body and my game,” Agholor said in February of his offseason goals. “I have to progress in every aspect of my game. This year was a truly blessed one for myself and my teammates, but to do this again, I need to up my game to another level. That means paying attention to my body, making sure I have a greater focus than I had this year, and reaching out to whoever I need to reach out to to take my game to the next level.”

Look for Agholor to continue to play a prominent role in the offense this season with the chance to increase his production. The Eagles return Alshon Jeffery, Zach Ertz, and Agholor — their top three receivers from 2017 — and they added Mike Wallace, Dallas Goedert, and Richard Rodgers in the passing game. They will also feature Mack Hollins, Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, and Jay Ajayi, among others. The Eagles lost Torrey Smith, Trey Burton, and Brent Celek during the offseason.

The first organized team activity for Agholor to work in the new offense is May 22.