Attorney Rusty Hardin says Eagles' Michael Bennett 'just flat-out didn't do it'

ORLANDO, Fla. — While Eagles vice president Howie Roseman was discussing the third-degree felony charge against defensive end Michael Bennett with reporters at the NFL Meetings in Orlando, Bennett was in the process of posting $10,000 bail in Houston.
Attorney Rusty Hardin said Bennett’s defense against the charge of striking an elderly paraplegic security guard in the aftermath of Super Bowl LI will be that “he just flat out didn’t do it.”
Hardin maintained that nearly everyone in the New England Patriots’ “family” section was trying to figure out how to get on the field at NRG Stadium, including Bennett, whose brother Martellus played tight end for the victorious Patriots.
“There were bunches of families going through that door,” Hardin told the Inquirer and the Daily News. “They all tried different places. Everybody sort of streamed through there. I’m not sure this woman knew who [shoved her.]”
In the wake of the grand jury indictment of Bennett on Friday, Houston police chief Art Arcevedo called Bennett “morally bankrupt.” He said there was no video of the incident but said it was witnessed by a Houston police officer.
Hardin said he has witnesses who will maintain that Bennett was not involved in an altercation. He said the prosecution apparently has not talked to these people and “may not know who they are,” but he will present their accounts. Bennett’s next court appearance is set for April 23.
Roseman, meanwhile, said that he has discussed the matter with Bennett, and that the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher “is innocent until proven guilty,” which would seem to squash any speculation that the Eagles will release Bennett before the matter is settled.
Roseman said the Eagles did not know about the Houston incident when they traded with the Seattle Seahawks for Bennett, on March 8. Hardin said Bennett knew the police “were looking into” an incident at the Super Bowl.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.