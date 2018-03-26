Attorney Rusty Hardin says Eagles' Michael Bennett 'just flat-out didn't do it'

New Eagle Mike Wallace: Carson Wentz was '99 percent' of his decision

Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett appears in Harris County Civil Court in Houston on Monday. Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year’s Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

ORLANDO, Fla. — While Eagles vice president Howie Roseman was discussing the third-degree felony charge against defensive end Michael Bennett with reporters at the NFL Meetings in Orlando, Bennett was in the process of posting $10,000 bail in Houston.

Attorney Rusty Hardin said Bennett’s defense against the charge of striking an elderly paraplegic security guard in the aftermath of Super Bowl LI will be that “he just flat out didn’t do it.”

Hardin maintained that nearly everyone in the New England Patriots’ “family” section was trying to figure out how to get on the field at NRG Stadium, including Bennett, whose brother Martellus played tight end for the victorious Patriots.

“There were bunches of families going through that door,” Hardin told the Inquirer and the Daily News. “They all tried different places. Everybody sort of streamed through there. I’m not sure this woman knew who [shoved her.]”

In the wake of the grand jury indictment of Bennett on Friday, Houston police chief Art Arcevedo called Bennett “morally bankrupt.” He said there was no video of the incident but said it was witnessed by a Houston police officer.

Hardin said he has witnesses who will maintain that Bennett was not involved in an altercation. He said the prosecution apparently has not talked to these people and “may not know who they are,” but he will present their accounts. Bennett’s next court appearance is set for April 23.

Roseman, meanwhile, said that he has discussed the matter with Bennett, and that the three-time Pro Bowl pass rusher “is innocent until proven guilty,” which would seem to squash any speculation that the Eagles will release Bennett before the matter is settled.

Roseman said the Eagles did not know about the Houston incident when they traded with the Seattle Seahawks for Bennett, on March 8. Hardin said Bennett knew the police “were looking into” an incident at the Super Bowl.

