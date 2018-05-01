'Absolute con!' Eagles fans livid over Ticketmaster problems for London game

Rob Tornoe is a Philly.com editor and covers sports media. He also draws sports cartoons.

Philadelphia Eagles running back James Joseph breaks away from several Buffalo Bills players during a preseason game in July 1991, the last time the Birds played in London.

“Oh-no! These tickets went fast and we’re unable to find more right now.”

Early Tuesday morning, tickets went on sale at Ticketmaster’s UK site for the Eagles Week 8 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London on Oct. 28. It’s one of four international games the NFL is putting on this year, which includes games in the new stadium of the English Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur and in Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca.

Fresh off the team’s Super Bowl win, it’s the first time the Eagles will play a regular season game outside the country in the team’s 84-year history (though they have played four international preseason games). So it’s no surprise there was a sizable crowd waiting before 5 a.m. East Coast time (10 a.m. U.K. time) to be among the first to purchase tickets.

Unfortunately, issues with Ticketmaster’s website left a large number of fans unable to secure a ticket. Many were left waiting in a queue with no information when, or if, they’d be able to purchase tickets — just a generic warning not to refresh the page “as you may lose your place in the queue.”

At 4:50 a.m., Ticketmaster UK posted a message on Twitter notifying fans they site was “experiencing unprecedented demand.” By 4:54 a.m., the NFL posted a message on its official UK Twitter account noting that only single tickets were still available for the game.

Those fans appear to be the lucky ones. Others weren’t even able to connect to the ticket service at all, and were instead greeted by an ominous message: “Something went wrong…”

Been on from before 10 and keep getting this message....doesnt seem like a queue, seems like ticket master is broken😒😣 pic.twitter.com/7GQzlAtGJU — Seán Searle (@SeanSearle1) May 1, 2018

In addition, many fans who managed to somehow successfully navigate both those issues, pick their seats and hit the “purchase” button were greeted with yet another issue — their international purchase being turned down by their credit card companies.

Tony Rose, an Eagles fan in Reading, Pa., had planned an entire nine-day trip around the game to multiple European countries, only to have his plans upended by Ticketmaster and his credit card company, Citi.

“By the time I tried to repurchase the tickets after explaining to @Citi, via text message of course since they weren’t open at 4am, that it was me, that is when @TicketmasterUK had their problems,” Rose vented on Twitter. “It was the perfect storm. Ticket prices on resale are now 5x as much. Just crazy.”

By the time I tried to repurchase the tickets after explaining to @Citi, via text message of course since they weren't open at 4am, that it was me, that is when @TicketmasterUK had their problems. It was the perfect storm. Ticket prices on resale are now 5x as much. Just crazy. — Tony Rose (@RealBlundetto) May 1, 2018

Rose isn’t exaggerating. On ticketiQ, seats in the lower section of Wembley Stadium were going for over $6,300. On StubHub, the prices Tuesday morning were a bit more reasonable, with tickets along the lower sideline going for roughly $700 to $800. Tickets were also still available on London-based ticketing service Viagogo for less than $200 a ticket, but almost all the available seats were in the stadium’s 500 section.

Here’s just a sampling of the anger and outrage expressed by unsatisfied fans on social media Tuesday morning:

Attendance at Wembley Stadium for last few NFL games has been around 84,500. @TicketmasterUK is telling me all tickets for #Eagles are gone… — Stephanie Sigafoos (@ssigafoos) May 1, 2018

Looks like getting @NFLUK tickets is a lost cause unless we pay double on @TicketmasterUK's own touting site. Shame. — Callum Leslie (@callumleslie92) May 1, 2018

@TicketmasterUK just getting a permanent spinning wheel on NFL tickets, it doesn't even time out pic.twitter.com/KUuYlsF3xA — Nick Petrie (@petren) May 1, 2018

Trying to buy NFL tickets this morning from @TicketmasterUK bang on 10am: "Sit tight, we’re securing your tickets…" 10.03am: "Tickets not currently available from Ticketmaster." Presumably they were on one of their partner sites from about 10:02am. Absolute con, as always…! — Henry Carden (@henrycarden) May 1, 2018

Another @TicketmasterUK shambles. I feel most sorry for those that purchased tickets and then realised 2 minutes later that they couldn't make it so put them back up for sale (at 5 x face value) on another ticketmaster site... — Steve Adams (@Lt_Starbuck) May 1, 2018

When you’re trying to buy @Eagles tickets from @TicketmasterUK and you get this screen for over 10 Minutes before “error”. May throw a snowball at Santa. #eagles pic.twitter.com/Ty9UepNr4s — Christina Prospero (@ProsperoNYC) May 1, 2018

That was an absolute shambles - denying real fans — Chris Deakin (@CDeakin90) May 1, 2018

So @NFLUK it's cheaper to book a flight to LA to watch a home game than attend Wembley on secondary ticket sites… 👏 well done for looking after UK fans…. @TicketmasterUK site once again let's genuine fans down. #NFLUK — Poub (@knuts4knutsford) May 1, 2018