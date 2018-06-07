Scary moment for Eagles receiver Greg Ward, but he seems to be OK

Scary moment for Eagles receiver Greg Ward, but he seems to be OK Jun 7

Les Bowen has covered the Eagles since 2002. Before that, he covered the Flyers for 13 years. He came to the Daily News from the Charlotte Observer in May 1983, just as the Sixers were winning the NBA championship. He thought, "Gosh, this sort of thing must happen all the time here."

It’s always ominous when a cart rolls up to an injured player on a football field. It seemed especially so Thursday, because as the cart approached, Eagles wide receiver Greg Ward hadn’t moved since going up for a high pass in the end zone a few minutes earlier, colliding with defenders and landing awkwardly.

Observers were relieved when Ward ultimately was able to stand with assistance and sit on the passenger seat of the cart, after sustaining what just about had to be a head or neck injury. It was even more of a relief to see Ward later in the locker room, where he told reporters he was fine and should be able to participate in next week’s mandatory minicamp – the first real gathering of the entire team, presumably including running back Darren Sproles and defensive lineman Michael Bennett, who have skipped much OTA work.

Ward, 5-11, 186, who will turn 23 next month, is the former Houston quarterback who looked pretty decent as a wideout last summer and spent the season on the practice squad.

Stress fracture not stressful for Adams

Josh Adams, the former Notre Dame power back, might have been the undrafted free agent whose signing most interested Eagles fans. But Adams has yet to work out with the team, as he heals from surgery for a stress fracture in his foot that took place a few weeks before the draft.

Adams said he expects to be full-strength for training camp next month. He said he doesn’t know whether he would have been drafted had he been healthy.

Adams, 6-2, 225, said he feels he’s learning the offense by reading and watching, though not being on the field is putting him behind in a crowded group of running backs.

McLeod hopes to sync up

Eagles safety Rodney McLeod will take part in a lip-sync battle Saturday as part of the three-day CF Charities fundraising event for college preparedness and access to care programs for Philadelphia youngsters.

The culmination of the event will be a sports-car show Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center that last year attracted 300 cars and 5,000 people, CF Charities executive director John Suggs said. But the preceding night, McLeod will appear at the Society Hill Sheraton, lip syncing the 1983 New Edition hit “Candy Girl” as part of the “Fueling Bright Futures Fundraising Gala.”

“The rehearsal went well, I got the video clip, been repping it at home,” McLeod said. “It’s just like out on the field – practice it a few times, you get it down pat.”

He added: “CF Charities … [does] a good job helping a lot of kids in underprivileged areas with educational advancement, giving them STEM programs and leadership programs and things like that. A lot of these kids aren’t fortunate enough to go to top-tier schools. Programs like this help them progress.”