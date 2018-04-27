sports

Eagles

Dallas Goedert analysis: What they're saying about the Eagles' second-round pick

Popular Stories

South Dakota St W Illinois Football-27042018-0004
Camera icon DARYL WILSON / AP
What’s the reaction to the Eagles drafting Dallas Goedert?
by , Staff Writer @EJSmith94 | ESmith@phillynews.com
Close icon

EJ Smith

Staff Writer

More by EJ Smith

More from EJ Smith Arrow icon

The Eagles worked to fortify their tight end group by drafting Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State with their second-round pick.

It’s safe to assume they got a little impatient, possibly thinking the Cowboys would pursue the FCS standout with the 50th pick due to Jason Witten reportedly planning on retiring. So, the Eagles traded up from 52nd to 49th to leap-frog the Cowboys at 50.

Here’s what the experts, players, and average Joes are saying about the pick:

Is it possible the Cowboys weren’t going after Goedert all along?

Here’s Goedert’s scouting report from Pro Football Focus:

More Coverage

Published: