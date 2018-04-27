Dallas Goedert analysis: What they're saying about the Eagles' second-round pick

Social media reaction to the Sixers' NBA playoff win against the Heat

The Eagles worked to fortify their tight end group by drafting Dallas Goedert out of South Dakota State with their second-round pick.

It’s safe to assume they got a little impatient, possibly thinking the Cowboys would pursue the FCS standout with the 50th pick due to Jason Witten reportedly planning on retiring. So, the Eagles traded up from 52nd to 49th to leap-frog the Cowboys at 50.

Here’s what the experts, players, and average Joes are saying about the pick:

Dallas Goedert, PFF's #1 TE, averaged over 8 yards AFTER the catch on every reception. — Ben Natan (@TheBenNatan) April 28, 2018

How dirty are the #Eagles? Dallas Goedert's father named him Dallas because he loved America's Team. Philly trades up 1 pick ahead of the #Cowboys. David Akers taunts Cowboys' fans in their own stadium Then Philly takes the TE who Dallas wanted and needs given the Witten news. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 28, 2018

Asked two years ago before the draft who Carson Wentz reminded him of, Howie Roseman said Brent Celek. TE Dallas Goedert is another Dakotan. Sounds like he has a similar midwestern discipline. “It’s his work ethic and football IQ that have made the difference.” – SDS TEs coach. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 28, 2018

Love the pick of Dallas Goedert. I think he was the most complete tight end in the draft. With Brent Celek and Trey Burton gone he was both the best available athlete and at a position of need. — Merrill Reese (@mreeseeagles) April 28, 2018

Is it possible the Cowboys weren’t going after Goedert all along?

The #Eagles just traded up over the #Cowboys to take the top pass-catching TE on the board — Dallas Goedert. With the Jason Witten retirement, the thought was the Cowboys were going to take him. Though, I hear they were not. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2018

Here’s Goedert’s scouting report from Pro Football Focus: