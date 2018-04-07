Former Eagles coach Dale Haupt dies at 88

Sixers' JJ Redick weighs in on Ben Simmons' jump shot form, whether he should switch hands

Sixers' JJ Redick weighs in on Ben Simmons' jump shot form, whether he should switch hands Apr 6

Dale Haupt, the Eagles’ defensive line coach from 1986-94, died at 88, the team announced.

Haupt had a 16-year coaching career in the NFL, spending eight years (1978-86) with the Chicago Bears. Haupt coached Jerome Brown, Clyde Simmons, and Reggie White while Buddy Ryan and Rich Kotite served as Eagles’ head coach.

Haupt is survived by his son, Mac, his daughter Helen, and his sister, Carol, along with nine grandchildren.

