Eagles bring back veteran safety Corey Graham

Zach Berman covers the Eagles. He also appears regularly on Comcast SportsNet. He previously wrote for the Washington Post and Newark Star-Ledger, and was a contributor for the New York Times.

The Eagles signed veteran safety Corey Graham on Sunday, bringing back a key contributor from the 2017 defense and special teams. They also signed tight end Gannon Sinclair, waived rookie safety Ryan Neal, and waived/injured tight end Adam Zaruba.

Graham, 33, played 36 percent of the defensive snaps in the 2017 regular season and 60 percent of the defensive snaps in the postseason. He recorded two interceptions and was second on the team in special teams tackles last year. Graham becomes the Eagles’ top reserve safety and can also help when they use three safeties on defense, as they did for most of their playoff run. He’ll also be a special teams contributor.

The Eagles’ safety depth chart was light entering training camp. Tre Sullivan, who was on practice squad last year, was the third safety throughout the spring and summer. Chris Maragos remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

It had been believed during the offseason that re-signing Graham was a possibility. The team did not issue his No. 24 to any newcomer. Graham will wear No. 24 again.

Sinclair, who is 6-foot-7 and 258 pounds, has not played in an NFL regular season game. He entered the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals in 2015 after playing in college at Missouri State.