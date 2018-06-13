Eagles hire Jerome Reid as head athletic trainer

Doug Pederson wants the Eagles to 'rip off the dog masks and no longer be the underdog' | Early Birds

Doug Pederson wants the Eagles to 'rip off the dog masks and no longer be the underdog'

The Eagles, who are in the middle of mandatory minicamp this week, announced the hire of a new head trainer.

The Eagles hired former Tennessee Titans associate athletic trainer Jerome Reid as their head athletic trainer.

Reid replaces Chris Peduzzi, who left the organization after the Super Bowl. The Eagles also promoted Joe O’Pella to associate head athletic trainer.

Reid worked with the Titans for four seasons. Before then, he helped the Titans’ staff as a trainer at Saint Thomas Hospital and and was also the athletic trainer at Hampton High School in Hampton, Va.

O’Pella is in his ninth season as a full-time trainer with the Eagles. He started as an intern in 2008 and was promoted to a staff member in 2010.

The training staff plays a significant role on the Eagles, and is especially important this offseason with so many key players returning from injuries. The injury list includes Carson Wentz, Darren Sproles, Jason Peters, Alshon Jeffery, Brandon Graham, Tim Jernigan, Jordan Hicks and Chris Maragos.

